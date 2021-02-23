Ti Capital丨Invest In The Long-term Crypto Value

/EIN News/ -- Shanghai, China, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Applying a cautious attitude and robust strategies on every investment decision making, Ti Capital insists that cognitive competence is the best way to maximize out profit.' ——It is the realization of our understanding and it is the faith that we always stand by.

Ti Capital is a research driven-crypto fund dedicated to secondary asset management, primary market investment as well as research. Ti Capital's portfolio includes: Ti Venture Capital Fund, which focuses on early-stage projects such as Web 3.0, Cross-chain projects and Polkadot; Ti FIL Mining Fund, one of the first of its kind in China focusing on Filecoin and decentralized storage ecology, with the portfolio including Filecoin mining machines, FIL6, FIL12, cloud mining and other projects . Ti secondary hedge fund has rich asset management experience and a powerful risk management system.



Ti Capital is a professional investment and consultative institution in the field of blockchain industry, and has invested in and announced strategic partnerships with projects that have promising prospects and broad commercial applications successively. Not only providing the investors with the best investment services, Ti Capital also leads the investors into the blockchain industry at an early stage which always realizes a higher return as a result.



Ti Capital has done a lot of primary-market research and investment in areas like DeFi, cross-chain (Polkadot, Cosmos), Decentralized Storage, NFT and IOT Applications, alongside with projects including Polkadot, Filecoin, Crust, Equilibrium, Kira, etc.

As for the secondary market, Ti Capital managed 3 funds featuring Low-Frequency, Steadiness and Safety, whose net values all exceed 2 (with an APY over 100%) this year.



Bitcoin is the first digital asset with the property of absolute scarcity in the world. It is like a digital version of gold with high scarcity. Meanwhile, it is divisible, portable, durable and verifiable, which can be considered as a better value storage vessel than gold.

As Saifedean Ammous mentioned in his article 《The Bitcoin Standard》, the supply difficulty can be viewed as the following phenomenon: ‘Any item, once used to be a vessel of value storage, will destroy the fortune of people who make the storage. It can be deduced that any item bearing the character of currency will be restricted by the nature or man-made rules to limit the inflow to the market in order to guarantee the power of value storage.'



But for BTC, it just has the feature of resisting additional issues with no rules. Customers of Ti Capital include PEs, industrial funds, FOFs, professional institutes, high net worth individuals who are interested in the digital currencies. These kinds of people accept the potential of BTC and the future of it. Ti Capital makes the threshold of blockchain and digital assets lower through the way of digital asset funds and assists customers of Ti to make asset allocation of digital assets including BTC, ETH, etc.



In terms of the venture capital, Ti Capital keeps digging start-up companies and projects with growing potential and companion with them throughout their growth. We stick to the value of ‘value investment', and pay specific attention to Defi, cross-chain ecology, privacy calculus, decentralized storage, etc. Our portfolio includes more than 20 start-up projects with great potential.



Ti Capital is willing to accompany the start-ups to live through their ‘desert period'. Ti Capital accumulates eco-partners from multiple dimensions after a long-term selection to cover resources globally. Besides providing strategic consulting and advisory to start-up teams, Ti Capital helps accelerate a project from establishment to its commercial landing, covering services like research & analysis, strategic planning, frameworks building, legal compliance, integrated market solutions, etc.

About Ti Capital

Media Contact Details:

Company Name: Ti Capital

Company email: contact@ti-capital.co

Company website: https://www.ti-capital.co/

