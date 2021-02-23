Metrospaces Announces It Has Initiated Process to Become Current Alternative Reporting

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC: MSPC) has sent in an application to begin financial statement Disclosure Service with OTC Markets.



Mr. Brito said: “The company now has all the needed resources to finalize accounting, legal and filing obligations to regain “Current” status as an alternative reporter (“Pink Sheets”) on OTC Markets. We have sent in our application with OTC Markets and are now waiting for their approval. Once we obtain the approval, we will start filing our financial statements in a steady form and expect to perform all necessary filings to become “Current” well before June 30, 2021.”

Relevant Links:

http://metrospaces.com/

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Metrospaces Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Metrospaces Inc.

Contacts:

Ph: (646) 630-0927

investors@metrospaces.net

Source: Metrospaces, Inc.