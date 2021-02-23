Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,548 in the last 365 days.

QNB Corp. Increases Dividend

/EIN News/ -- QUAKERTOWN, PA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on February 23, 2021 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share. The amount represents a 2.9% increase from the prior quarter. Based upon the closing price of a share as of close of business February 22, 2021, this represents a yield of 4.2%. The cash dividend is payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record March 12, 2021.

“As a result of the continued solid financial performance of QNB Corp., the Board of Directors is pleased to be able to increase the dividend by 2.9%. As a result of its well capitalized position, QNB Corp. is able to continue its uninterrupted history of quarterly dividends,” said David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s web site at QNBbank.com.

#   #   #

CONTACT: David W. Freeman – President/Chief Executive Officer

                215-538-5600 x5619

                dfreeman@qnbbank.com


Brian K Schaffer
QNB Corp.
215-538-5600 x5757
bschaffer@qnbbank.com

You just read:

QNB Corp. Increases Dividend

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.