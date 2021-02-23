Chaos Releases V-Ray 5 for 3ds Max, Update 1

Mask Support Now Available in V-Ray Frame Buffer, Opening Up Pixel-Perfect Refinements Without Re-Rendering

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chaos (formerly Chaos Group) released V-Ray 5 for 3ds Max, Update 1, expanding the feature set to include support for masking, new Progressive Caustics, improved translucent materials and more. Artists and designers can now do more from a single render, extending the most comprehensive visualization toolset on the market.

Better Compositing

With added support for masks in the V-Ray Frame Buffer, users can now fine-tune their rendered images with pixel-perfect selections. All of V-Ray’s masking render elements including Cryptomatte, MultiMatte, Wirecolor and Object/Material/Render IDs are supported, helping artists quickly finalize an image without moving to another app.

Additive Dome Lights can now be rendered at the same time to help simulate multiple lighting scenarios. Direct support in Light Mix makes it easier than ever to fine-tune the results.

Free Content, Improved Materials

Chaos Cosmos, a new, render-ready 3D content collection, is now included within V-Ray 5 for 3ds Max. Perfect for interior and exterior architectural visualizations, the library includes hundreds of free high-quality 3D models and HDRI skies that can be easily inserted into any scene using V-Ray or cosmos.chaos.com.

New translucency methods have been added to the V-Ray Material. With built-in SSS and volumetric modes, it is easier than ever for artists to create realistic translucent materials such as plastic, wax and skin.

A new material override option has been added as well, helping artists preserve a scene’s original opacity, bump, refraction and self-illumination for more creative control. Convenience also extends to the Autodesk Physical Material, which is now auto-translated to V-Ray materials without the need for additional conversions.

Other Top Features Include :

Progressive Caustics – Render reflected lighting from surfaces like glass and water are now far easier to achieve.





– Render reflected lighting from surfaces like glass and water are now far easier to achieve. Faster Global Illumination on V-Ray GPU – The V-Ray Light Cache now processes on the GPU, making it much faster to get to the first pixel.





– The V-Ray Light Cache now processes on the GPU, making it much faster to get to the first pixel. V-Ray Camera Lister – Easily edit all of the cameras in the scene from one interface.





– Easily edit all of the cameras in the scene from one interface. Batch Camera Rendering – Users can now export all of the cameras in their scene, making it easier for Chaos Cloud users to render any camera angle they need from a single export.





– Users can now export all of the cameras in their scene, making it easier for Chaos Cloud users to render any camera angle they need from a single export. Enhanced tyFlow Rendering – tyFlow simulations can now be rendered with V-Ray GPU and Chaos Cloud.





– tyFlow simulations can now be rendered with V-Ray GPU and Chaos Cloud. Intel Open Image Denoising – Excellent for interactive rendering, Intel Open Image Denoise cleans up noise fast, on any machine.





– Excellent for interactive rendering, Intel Open Image Denoise cleans up noise fast, on any machine. Viewport Upgrades – V-Ray Materials will now appear even more realistic in the 3ds Max viewport, giving important context to artists as they edit their scenes.

Pricing and Availability

V-Ray 5 for 3ds Max, Update 1 is free and available now for anyone with a V-Ray 5 license. Perpetual licenses are priced at $790, with upgrades available for $395. Term licensing is available at $350 (annually) and $60 (monthly). V-Ray 5 for 3ds Max is also included in V-Ray Collection, an annual plan that gives users full access to 15 Chaos products and services for $699/year.

About Chaos

Chaos is a world leader in computer graphics technology, empowering artists and designers to create photorealistic imagery and animation across all creative industries. Chaos develops 3D rendering and simulation software that is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. In 2017, the firm’s physically based renderer, V-Ray, was honored with an Academy Award for its role in the widespread adoption of ray-traced rendering for motion pictures. Today, the company’s advancements in ray tracing, cloud rendering, and real-time visualization are shaping the future of design communication and storytelling. Founded in 1997, Chaos is privately owned with offices in Sofia, Prague, Seoul, Tokyo, and Los Angeles. For more information visit chaosgroup.com.

