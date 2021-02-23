Psomagen, Inc. Expands Precision Genomics Capabilities with 10x Genomics’ Single Cell Sequencing Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psomagen, Inc., a US-based genetic sequencing and data analysis service provider, is proud to expand its next-generation sequencing capabilities to include end-to-end single cell sequencing (SCS) services. These services, which include gene expression and single cell immune profiling, are powered by the Chromium platform and Next GEM-based technology from 10x Genomics, a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand, and master biology.

“Our mission is to support research that focuses on human health from a genetics perspective,” said Ryan Kim, Chief Executive Officer, at Psomagen. “We’re doing so by mastering laboratory applications — such as single cell sequencing — and by making such technologies and our expertise accessible and affordable for our clients.”

Today, SCS is being used to help scientists better understand the mechanisms of infection and immune response at the level of an individual cell. That knowledge is important because it helps us learn how to better prevent and treat diseases like COVID-19, cancer, Alzheimer’s, and more.

Psomagen’s SCS team is building on the company’s long-standing genomics expertise, handling the entire study workflow for its clients — from sample clean up and quality control to library preparation, sequencing, and analysis of complex cell populations. In less than three weeks, Psomagen’s clients have results and the detailed molecular insights they need to answer even the most complicated research questions.

Learn more about Psomagen’s single cell sequencing services and 10x Genomics’ technology at www.psomagen.com/single-cell-sequencing.

###

About Psomagen, Inc.

Psomagen, Inc., formerly Macrogen Corp, delivers genomic sequencing services to the clinical, academic, and consumer markets. Psomagen’s labs are US-based and CLIA and CAP certified. Not only is the company accredited to perform the highest quality Sanger sequencing, Next-Generation Sequencing and Microarray Gene Analysis, it is also networked with Macrogen’s worldwide headquarters, stretching its capabilities and capacity across a diverse set of labs around the world. Learn more at psomagen.com.

Ashlee Swanson Psomagen, Inc. (301) 251-1007 ashlee@psomagen.com