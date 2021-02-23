Poet Offers Validation and Understanding in Debut Book

“To the Monsters of my Past” by Cameron Crews encourages young women to lean on themselves for strength as they experience the highs and lows of life, love, and loss

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No one is truly aware of the struggles people face behind closed doors, but author Cameron Crews is letting people into the reality of the human experience through her lens. “To the Monsters of my Past” is a heartfelt compilation of poetry that serves as a window to the author’s life as she endures loss and heartache. The book is a product of more than eight years of diary entries translated to poetry and highlights Crews’ journey through grief as she accepts loss after a breakup, losing a grip on the child she once was, growing distant from her family, and her brother’s untimely death. Each poem is delivered with theatrics, sass, humor, and relatability, and gives insight into a young woman’s take on a life she easily could have fallen victim to but instead took each challenge in stride.

Poetry has been Crews’ favorite form of therapy for the last eight years, and “To the Monsters of my Past” is a compilation of diary entries used to help her process the trials and tribulations of her life. She had no intention of sharing her work publicly until friends called upon her poetry in their darkest times. Seeing how it helped those close to her, Crews published her work to help others who may also need sound advice or emotional validation.

“Everyone suffers, even if they seem perfect on the outside. Often times, our strength lies in what we think makes us most vulnerable,” Crews said.

“Cameron Crews is a beautiful and eloquent writer. The way she captures her life’s obstacles through poetry and prose is utterly captivating and relatable! A must-read,” a reviewer wrote about the book.

“To the Monsters of my Past”, serves as an unveiling of strength Crews discovered within herself, and a call to action for young women to believe they too can handle the ebbs and flows of life, love, and loss. Specifically targeting young women, Crews offers sound advice on how to navigate the hardships of life while leaning on oneself for guidance and strength.

“To the Monsters of my Past”

By Cameron Crews

ISBN: 9781664128422 (softcover); 9781664128439 (hardcover); 9781664128415 (electronic)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Cameron Crews graduated with a distinguished degree in Art History and Modern History from the University of St. Andrews. After graduating, she moved to Los Angles where she worked as a stylist at a vintage couture house. After being furloughed from her job due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Crews spent her time in solitude sharing her poetry with friends. Seeing how her work helped her peers inspired Crews to compile her poetry into her first book, “To the Monsters of my Past”. To learn more, please visit cameroncrews.wordpress.com/

