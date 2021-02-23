SmithGroup adds Mackenzie Haehl to business development team in Phoenix

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has hired Mackenzie Haehl as a director of business development in the Phoenix office. Haehl will support the firm’s presence in the Rocky Mountain region by connecting clients needing design strategy and solutions with SmithGroup’s workplace and healthcare experts.

“Mackenzie is focused on understanding each client’s unique objectives, needs and challenges,” says Brad Woodman, director of SmithGroup’s Phoenix and Denver offices. “Her understanding of client goals and expectations makes her a strategic partner for our healthcare and workplace leaders, enabling our design teams to better respond to each client’s unique vision.”

Haehl will work in partnership with Craig Passey, Healthcare studio leader in Phoenix, Brenna Costello, Healthcare studio leader in Denver, Michelle Ray, Workplace studio leader, Mark Adams, Workplace interiors studio leader, and Samantha Spadaro, director of business development, to develop and maintain key relationships with business and healthcare leaders in the Rocky Mountain region.

Haehl will work to expand the firm’s already significant market share in the region, where healthcare and workplace clients include Banner Health, Mountain Park Health Center, Becton Dickinson, Hines and the City of Tempe, among others.

Prior to joining SmithGroup, Haehl was a business development manager for RestorationHQ, a construction company, where she focused on building key relationships with business leaders in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. She previously worked as a commercial art consultant outfitting healthcare, senior living communities and office spaces with custom art.

Haehl graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in studio arts from Tulane University. She is an active member of the Developing Leaders Group of the Arizona chapter of NAIOP, a commercial real estate development association.

