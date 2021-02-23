Zachry Construction Selects ORBCOMM’s Telematics Solution to Monitor Mixed Fleet of Heavy Equipment

Utilizes ORBCOMM’s deep data insights to maximize fleet utilization, predictive maintenance and security

/EIN News/ -- ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Zachry Construction Corporation (Zachry), which specializes in turnkey heavy civil construction and engineering projects, to track and monitor their mixed fleet of heavy equipment. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solution provides wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and advanced FleetEdge analytics platform for optimal asset management across multiple types of equipment.



Zachry is using ORBCOMM’s telematics solution to help manage their diverse fleet of assets, including bulldozers, excavators, forklifts, telehandlers, and pavers, enhancing visibility of their operations and enabling more informed business planning. Through ORBCOMM’s advanced FleetEdge platform, Zachry can track its fleet with real-time position reports and set geofences to send alerts when machines enter or leave worksites to optimize utilization and prevent unauthorized use. By accurately tracking operating hours, idle ratios and service alerts, Zachry can ensure their equipment is working effectively and efficiently onsite and drive maintenance intervals to avoid costly breakdowns, reduce unplanned downtime and increase machine life and performance. Zachry can also leverage these valuable operational metrics to improve job costing and accountability of equipment usage. In addition, ORBCOMM’s agile platform is integrated with Zachry’s Enterprise Resource Planning system to streamline internal processes focused on billing, project costing and preventive maintenance schedules.

“ORBCOMM is a long-time leader in heavy equipment telematics, and we’re excited to be chosen by an industry pace-setter like Zachry Construction to extend their digital footprint across their fleet,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Sales. “ORBCOMM’s solution enables Zachry to gain the information they need from all makes and models, while improving businesses processes, reducing costs and providing a unique advantage in a competitive marketplace.”

Zachry expects to complete the installation of ORBCOMM’s telematics solution by the end of the first quarter of 2021 and is exploring ORBCOMM’s other IoT offerings as part of their efforts to expand their deployment.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com . You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.

ORBCOMM Contacts For Investors: For Trade Media: Aly Bonilla, VP of Investor Relations Sue Rutherford, VP of Marketing +1 703.433.6360 +1 613.254.5269 bonilla.aly@orbcomm.com rutherford.sue@orbcomm.com investorrelations@orbcomm.com mediarelations@orbcomm.com







