Cape Fox Lodge Feels the Love from Guests

Hotels.com Awards Cape Fox Lodge with the Loved by Guests Award for 2021

/EIN News/ -- Ketchikan, Alaska, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, over 1,000 hotels compete to be titled a “Loved by Guests” award winner by Hotels.com, a leading booking provider for tourists. Judges are even guests themselves at the properties. Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) and Cape Fox Lodge are proud to announce that Cape Fox Lodge is a 2021 winner of the Hotels.com Loved By Guests award.

Cape Fox Lodge values all their guests. In 2019, we completed renovations and updates to our Lodge, and in 2020, the Lodge celebrated 30 years in business. We have done much throughout the years to support our community with business opportunities and philanthropy events. The Lodge’s history and cultural offerings have always been highlights for visitors while our premier restaurant and café delights guests with world-class cuisine. We value our guests and want to thank you for your positive feedback regarding your stay– you helped us reach our rating of 8.4! We could not have done it without you.

Hotels.com awards businesses based on the ratings customers provide. The criteria for any property selected as an award-winner in 2021 was based on its high guest rating scores in 2020 and a minimum of 50 guest reviews. In today’s fast-paced technology world, Hotels.com recognizes that reviews influence ratings. With over 25 million Hotels.com guest reviews on the website, Cape Fox Lodge stood out as a winner.

Cape Fox Lodge thanks all our guests. We truly feel honored that you choose Ketchikan, Alaska, for your destination and Cape Fox Lodge as your destination of choice. Ketchikan, Alaska, is a vacation of choice for many people with its history, culture, exquisite views, and adventure opportunities. We are grateful to serve you now and in the coming years as we long for vacations again. Check us out! We are open, and we are safe. Book a stay with us today

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services, and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.

Heather Kaiser Cape Fox Corporation 703.686.2340 hkaiser@capefoxss.com