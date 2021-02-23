Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Primis, Video Discovery Platform Selected as Partner for Google Multiple Customer Management (MCM) Program

Primis Verified for Quality Traffic Standards Established By Google

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primis, the leading video discovery platform for global publishers, has been selected as an official partner for Google’s Multiple Customer Management (MCM) program.

The MCM program was established by Google to help publishers streamline the number of channel partners they work with and allow for increased trust, efficiency, and monetization from the advertiser supply chain.

Primis worked in partnership with Google to verify that its advanced Video Discovery technology exceeded the quality standards required to be part of the MCM program. This process included a comprehensive review of Primis’ traffic sources to ensure the highest-quality environment. Primis’ traffic quality scored at a high level among the vendors in EMEA and emerging markets.

“Primis has worked diligently to provide a video experience that allows publishers to operate with confidence,” said Maayan Segal, VP, Clients of Primis. “We have been ahead of the industry when it comes to brand safety, ads.txt implementation, and other industry regulations and have gone to great lengths to ensure the highest quality of human-verified traffic. We are happy to be working with Google and to be selected as part of the MCM program to provide new trustworthy monetization opportunities to its publisher partners.”

About Primis, Video Discovery

Primis, a part of Universal McCann and Interpublic Group (IPG), is a video discovery platform that increases revenue for publishers by helping users discover engaging, high-quality video content. The discovery engine is applied in a fully customizable video unit designed to fit natively in all websites. For more information, reach out to a representative or visit our website at https://www.primis.tech/

Contact:
Media Contact:
Kyle Kuhnel
Broadsheet Communications for Primis
kyle@broadsheetcomms.com 


You just read:

