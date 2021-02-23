Waterville Valley Resort Joins Indy Pass

/EIN News/ --

INDY PASS ADDS WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH AND SADDLEBACK, ME

Two of New England’s most popular and storied resorts join the fastest-growing multi-mountain pass in snow sports.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 23, 2021) -- Waterville Valley Resort in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire and Saddleback Mountain in Rangeley, Maine will join the Indy Pass through the end of the current 2020-21 season for the 2021-22 season. Both resorts will provide two days of skiing and riding to all Indy Pass holders during both seasons and there are no blackout dates for the remainder of the current season. Waterville Valley visits will be no charge; and for the current season, Saddleback will be $10 per visit.

"We believe the Indy Pass is helping keep the spirit of independent resorts alive while allowing them to be competitive against the conglomerate mega passes," said Tim Smith, President/General Manager of Waterville Valley Resort. "We're excited to be joining this collective of independent resorts across the country and can't wait to welcome passionate skiers and riders to Waterville Valley."

“Saddleback is exceptionally pleased to announce that we will be joining the Indy Pass for the '21/'22 season and will offer current season Indy Pass holders two days for just $10 each through the end of our season. The Indy Pass is a multi-resort season pass which now features sixty-three independent ski resorts throughout the country, who are committed to providing the best value and experience in skiing & riding, through a pass which offers tremendous diversity and opportunity for passholders. We believe that the guests who have the opportunity to visit Saddleback through the Indy Pass, will not only contribute to our authentic culture, but also spread the word about what a great experience this mountain truly offers,” said Doc Tulin, Saddleback Mountain Director of Marketing.

Saddleback Mountain will also be a part of the film “In Pursuit of Soul” produced by action-sports media leader Teton Gravity Research. “TGR is a powerhouse with the passion and experience to uncover the unique energy and culture of resorts like Saddleback,” said Doug Fish, Indy Pass founder. Filming will take place in February and March with a release date in the Fall of 2021. “To have a company like TGR coming to highlight the authentic, vibrant character of our resort is a really exciting moment for the resort and a community like Rangeley, which is so welcoming and up for anything,” said Tulin.

DISCOUNTED SPRING PASS

Beginning March 1 the Indy Spring Pass will be available for just $149 ages 13+ and $69 for kids. It will provide two free days of skiing at all 63 resorts including Waterville Valley and Saddleback with various weekend blackouts at Brundage Mountain, Bolton Valley, Cannon Mountain, Magic Mountain, Mission Ridge and Silver Mountain. For more detail on blackout dates see indyskipass.com/pricing.





About Waterville Valley -

Waterville Valley is a four-season resort set on 540 private acres surrounded by 360° of National Forest. Sitting atop the 4,004-foot Mt. Tecumseh, “New Hampshire’s Family Resort” features 265 acres of skiable terrain, a vertical drop of 2,020 feet, 62 trails, 12 lifts, and 74k of groomed Nordic terrain and dining in the Town Square as well as a variety of lodging options, including country inns, condominiums, and all-suite hotels. For more information, visit waterville.com.





About Saddleback Mountain -

Saddleback Mountain was established in 1960 and is known for its friendly, welcoming vibe, its exceptional hand-cut glades, long, snowy winters and a community of fun-loving people who are down to earth and up for anything. We are unique in the North American ski market in that we are owned by an Impact Fund, Arctaris Impact Fund, with a mission to invest in economically distressed communities across the country. Our mission is setting Saddleback on a path to financial sustainability, while also helping to solve a number of community and economic challenges in western Maine, like job creation, affordable housing; solar energy, land preservation, and workforce development. For more information about Saddleback Mountain: www.saddlebackmaine.com.

About Indy Pass -

In its second season the Indy Pass has become the fastest-growing multi-mountain pass in North America. It offers 63 resorts across the US and Canada, each providing two days of skiing or riding for a very affordable price. Indy Pass resorts are independent and uniquely authentic. Many are owned and operated by multi-generational families who are passionate about snow sports. The Indy Pass has experienced rapid growth during the 2020-21 season and plans to expand its roster of resorts for the 21-22 season.

The 63 participating resorts for the 2020-21 season:

WESTERN REGION -- 23

ALASKA -- Eaglecrest Ski Area

ALBERTA -- Castle Mountain Resort

ARIZONA -- Sunrise Park Ski Area

BRITISH COLUMBIA -- Apex Mountain Resort, Sasquatch Mountain

CALIFORNIA -- China Peak, Mt. Shasta Ski Park

IDAHO -- Brundage Mountain, Silver Mountain, Tamarack Resort, Pomerelle, Soldier Mountain

OREGON -- Hoodoo

MONTANA -- Lost Trail Powder Mountain, Red Lodge Mountain

UTAH -- Beaver Mountain

WASHINGTON -- 49 Degrees North, Hurricane Ridge, Mission Ridge, White Pass

WYOMING -- Snow King Mountain, White Pine Ski Area, Antelope Butte

MIDWEST REGION -- 17

MICHIGAN -- Big Powderhorn Resort, Caberfae Peaks, Crystal Mountain, Pine Mountain Resort, Shanty Creek, Swiss Valley Ski Area

MINNESOTA -- Lutsen Mountains, Spirit Mountain, Powder Ridge Winter Recreation, Detroit Mountain, Buck Hill

SOUTH DAKOTA -- Terry Peak Ski Area

WISCONSIN -- Granite Peak, Little Switzerland, Nordic Mountain, Trollhaugen, Tyrol Basin

EASTERN REGION -- 23

CONNECTICUT -- Mohawk Mountain Ski Area

MASSACHUSETTS -- Berkshire East Mountain Resort, Catamount Mountain Resort*

MAINE -- Saddleback Mountain

NEW HAMPSHIRE -- Cannon Mountain, Pats Peak, Black Mountain, Waterville Valley

NEW YORK -- Catamount Mountain Resort*, Greek Peak Mountain Resort, Swain Resort, Snow Ridge Ski Resort

NORTH CAROLINA -- Cataloochee Ski Area

PENNSYLVANIA -- Blue Knob Resort, Shawnee Mountain

TENNESSEE -- Ober Gatlinburg Ski Area

VERMONT -- Bolton Valley Resort, Magic Mountain, Suicide Six, Jay Peak Resort

VIRGINIA -- Bryce Resort, Massanutten Resort

WEST VIRGINIA -- Canaan Valley Ski Resort, Winterplace Ski Resort

*Catamount straddles NY/MA border

