VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 Offers New Creative Options for Fast & Fun Video Editing

Easy-to-use video editor adds new creative tools, enhanced performance, and improved usability

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 delivers a streamlined and intuitive movie editing experience, making video creation fun and accessible for anyone. New creative features including Instant Project Templates, face-tracking AR Stickers and enhancements to the Split Screen Template Editor, empower users to easily transform their photos and footage into standout projects. Performance and usability improvements make the video editing workflow simpler and more efficient.



“VideoStudio Ultimate has long been known for its unique combination of power and simplicity that makes it easy for users to create personalized and compelling projects that are uniquely their own,” said Prakash Channagiri, Director of Product Management for Video at Corel. “With VideoStudio Ultimate 2021, we’re taking this fun factor even further with new creative tools and boosted performance so you can effortlessly dive in and create amazing projects.”

VideoStudio® Ultimate 2021 is a complete editing toolkit with everything from basic tools and effects to powerful features including motion tracking, multi-camera editing, screen recording and even full color grading controls for eye-catching HD and 4K movies. Highlights include:

NEW! Instant Project Templates: Quickly and easily create popular video styles with new templates that let you create video clips inspired by viral content on social media, edit social media posts, add themed intros, turn portrait videos into landscape, and create business webinars and presentations.

Quickly and easily create popular video styles with new templates that let you create video clips inspired by viral content on social media, edit social media posts, add themed intros, turn portrait videos into landscape, and create business webinars and presentations. NEW! AR Stickers: Instantly add fun and personality to any video project with face-tracking stickers that enhance emotions and introduce playful moments to your videos.

Instantly add fun and personality to any video project with face-tracking stickers that enhance emotions and introduce playful moments to your videos. ENHANCED! Performance: VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 is optimized for the latest video hardware acceleration technologies from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA, improving previews and speeding up rendering to popular file formats.

VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 is optimized for the latest video hardware acceleration technologies from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA, improving previews and speeding up rendering to popular file formats. ENHANCED! Mask Creator: Expand your creative possibilities with new keyframe controls that allow you to quickly and efficiently adjust the position, size, and angles of your video masks. Jump right into the Mask Creator, without selecting any clips, to create windows in your project and achieve cinema-quality special effects and transitions.

Expand your creative possibilities with new keyframe controls that allow you to quickly and efficiently adjust the position, size, and angles of your video masks. Jump right into the Mask Creator, without selecting any clips, to create windows in your project and achieve cinema-quality special effects and transitions. ENHANCED! Usability: Enjoy a simpler and more intuitive editing experience from import to export. New Replace Mode lets you drag and drop footage to Instant Project Templates or Split Screen videos with ease. Adjust the color of your titles, graphics and backgrounds with the updated Color Picker which introduces standard palettes for quicker access to your preferred tones.

Enjoy a simpler and more intuitive editing experience from import to export. New Replace Mode lets you drag and drop footage to Instant Project Templates or Split Screen videos with ease. Adjust the color of your titles, graphics and backgrounds with the updated Color Picker which introduces standard palettes for quicker access to your preferred tones. ENHANCED! Split Screen Template Editor: Work smarter across split screen projects with enhanced tools that streamline your workflow. Save time with Replace Mode and control objects more easily in the Split Screen Editor, thanks to new zoom-in and zoom-out options. Copy and paste keyframe edits rather than re-working customizations.

Work smarter across split screen projects with enhanced tools that streamline your workflow. Save time with Replace Mode and control objects more easily in the Split Screen Editor, thanks to new zoom-in and zoom-out options. Copy and paste keyframe edits rather than re-working customizations. ENHANCED! Customize Motion: Leverage updated Customize Motion tools for more polished motion effects throughout your video projects. The new Auto Motion Blur automatically applies the optimal level of blur effect to make motion in your video look more natural, and makes editing customized animations easier than ever.

Leverage updated Customize Motion tools for more polished motion effects throughout your video projects. The new Auto Motion Blur automatically applies the optimal level of blur effect to make motion in your video look more natural, and makes editing customized animations easier than ever. ENHANCED! Video Stabilization: Make real-time corrections to shaky hand-held footage and bumpy action shots quicker and more efficiently with the enhanced proDAD Mercalli video stabilization add-on.

Make real-time corrections to shaky hand-held footage and bumpy action shots quicker and more efficiently with the enhanced proDAD Mercalli video stabilization add-on. ENHANCED! Premium Effects: Achieve remarkable creative transformations and go beyond basic editing using the expanded collection of premium effects from NewBlue FX and more than 100 VitaScene effects from proDAD. Add interest with 3D titles, fix imperfections, apply lens corrections, enhance and calibrate color, and create reflections quicker and easier than before.



VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 has the tools you need to quickly create impressive videos and share them online, via social media, or even on DVD! Take advantage of FastFlick™ for easy slide-show creation; and burn videos to disc with custom chapters and themed menus with VideoStudio MyDVD™. MultiCam Capture™ Lite makes it simple to record your screen and capture webcam video simultaneously, and includes support for new AR Stickers for fun effects.

VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 is part of the VideoStudio family of products that also includes VideoStudio Pro. For more information, please visit this comparison chart.

Pricing and Availability

Corel VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 is available in English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Suggested Retail Pricing (SRP) is $99.99 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 89.99/ £89.99 with upgrade discounts available. GBP and EUR prices include VAT. To try VideoStudio and learn more, please visit www.videostudiopro.com.

To access volume licensing for commercial and education organizations, please visit www.videostudiopro.com/en/licensing/.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com.

©2021 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, FastFlick, MultiCam Capture, MyDVD, VideoStudio, CorelDRAW, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and/or elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and/or elsewhere. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks and names of others. For all notices and information about patents, please visit www.corel.com/patent.

