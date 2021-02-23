Tecogen Presents Ultera Emissions Development on Forklifts at Propane Event

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, MA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce that Robert Panora, President and Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting an update on the Ultera™ near-zero emissions forklift program as part of a Technology Series sponsored by the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC). The presentation, entitled “LPG Near-Zero Emission System for Forklifts,” is scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. EST.

The presentation will highlight how Tecogen’s proprietary catalyst system can help forklift facilities meet strict indoor air quality standards with the goal of significantly improving indoor air quality. The presentation will also provide a path for certification to the California’s off-road “Optional Low Emission Standard” (OLES or near-zero). Tecogen plans to be the first to be certified to this standard since its creation a decade ago. The presentation can be viewed by registering for the webinar on the PERC website .

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

