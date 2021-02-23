CPABC recognizes Leanne Cheng for her service to the community

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is pleased to present Leanne Cheng, CPA, CA, associate vice president and chief control officer at HSBC Bank Canada with the Distinguished Service Award for her remarkable commitment and dedication to her community.

Cheng is generous with her time, network, and resources, and displays an exceptional capacity to help others grow in the areas of teamwork, leadership skills, and ethical behaviour.

As a board director with Talent Beyond Boundaries, a not-for-profit that matches refugees with companies in need of their skills, Cheng guides the organization’s financial and operational risk management. From 2012 to 2020, she served as a board director with Windmill Microlending, a charity providing microloans to immigrants for training and education. Cheng oversaw its transition from a provincial to national charity from a finance and risk perspective, and she played a key role in Windmill’s growth from making fewer than 100 loans annually to more than 1,000 annually today.

Cheng has also served as an intake reviewer with the Edmonton Food Bank, assisting clients and providing referrals to community resources. She has also volunteered with the accounting profession’s Tax Clinic Program.

She also actively supported the next generation of CPAs, particularly female CPAs. Before joining HSBC, Cheng was a senior manager with Deloitte, where she served as a champion of female leaders by leading Deloitte’s Women in Leadership Awards program. Cheng also served as a partner liaison with the firm’s Society Partnership program, Deloitte’s skills-based social impact program that fosters long-term relationships with not-for-profit organizations to break down barriers to education, employment, and inclusion. As part of this work, she co-ordinated major pro bono projects and led fundraising efforts.

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC

“The philanthropic work of volunteers like Leanne brings a positive impact on communities and the lives of others. She is truly deserving of this award.”

