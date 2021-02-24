Matthew Keezer’s Thoughts on Ten Safest Places to Travel Post Covid
EINPresswire.com/ -- Having been through a lot in the past and present year (2020-21), everyone needs a way to let off some steam. And what better way to do that than a trip to the Bahamas or Europe or anywhere the shoes lead (and your pocket allows)?
But when it comes to travelling, Matthew Keezer says, utmost care is taken (and especially with the current pandemic). Furthermore, we’ve been going through what seems like a thousand years of total lockdown. A trip would definitely break the ice when Covid says goodbye. With these in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the safest places for you to travel. Yes, people have gone and returned in one piece. Mostly.
They are listed below in no particular order:
1. Sydney
Matthew Keezer calls Sydney a land of utmost sophistication. And once you’ve seen the Sydney Opera House, Bondi Beach, the Harbor Bridge, and the Sydney Tower, I’m sure you would agree with me. Sydney has, over the years, lured a lot of tourist to its beautiful sites and jaw-dropping sceneries. With all of these benefits, Sydney is still regarded as one of the safest places in Australia. Crime rate is relatively low when compared to the US. There are also strict laws against the use of guns, which reduce the number of crimes committed with the aid of firearm. Even small popular crimes such as pickpocketing and scams are on the low in Sydney, making it a total go.
2. Tokyo
Everything about Tokyo is a lure; the exciting cuisine, their history and culture, their language. And is it safe? You bet. There is little to no conflict in Tokyo, and it has more to do with the people’s culture, and how much they value peace. Imagine if the whole world held such strong belief. The crime rates are very low, and citizens can hardly get their hands-on weapons. It’s one of Keezer’s favourite places.
3. Zurich
The people of Zurich must feel like first-hand citizens of heaven, and here’s why: They never experience natural disasters! That alone must be a blessing. There are no geographical-specific diseases. They find solutions to problems, before they become out of control. They have one of the most stable government, which reduces the risk of violence by a huge mark, making it one of the safest places to travel to.
4. Singapore
Singapore is a small, but very aesthetically pleasing city in Singapore, pun intended. If there was ever a time the phrase, “small but mighty” came into play, it would be now. For a moment, let’s forget about how easy it is to visit Singapore and focus on its other features: its affordability, amazing food, and multilateral culture. Imagine being able to leave the club whenever you like, certain the streets are safe?
5. Amsterdam
Amsterdam is the amazing capital of Netherlands. It is known for a lot of things, and being one of the safest cities in the world is one of such fact about the city. There are relatively low chances of violence acts and hardly any international conflicts. Covid or not, Amsterdam is one of Matt Keezer’s favorite cities.
6. Copenhagen
Asides, the rampant crime of pickpocketing (which is common in most places, regardless of how safe it is) in large crowds, which cannot be really counted as major crimes, Copenhagen in Denmark hits the mark of one of the safest places to visit. Road conditions are good, reducing the risk of road accidents. And the employment rates are fair, preventing crimes which stem from unemployment.
7. Seoul
Seoul is South Korea's capital city and the mitochondria of Asia’s economy. The buildings are artistically mind-blowing. The technology of the place is a massive wonder. (How do they manage to stay a decade ahead of the whole world?!) And with all these, is Seoul safe? Yes, Matt says. Seoul is very safe for visiting and one would probably experience no trouble travelling there.
8 .Chicago
Everyone loves Chicago! And what is not to love about the place? Chicago is a wonder on its own. The food, the jazz, the lights, the constructs. Matt Keezer describes it as a wondrous place; a city that never sleeps. Aren’t you just in awe of it? Chicago used to be a dangerous place to stay, known for crimes such as pickpocketing and drugs trafficking. But as of now, Chicago is safe for tourists’ visit, and lovers looking for a getaway place to spend the summer.
9. Wellington
Known for its beautiful scenery and amazing wildlife, Wellington is a sanctum for anyone in need of a vacation that includes beautiful, endless sceneries, and peace of mind. New Zealand, in whose heart, Wellington sits, was ranked by the Global Peace Index as the second safest place in the world, comparing it with 162 other countries. There is a low corruption rate, and an almost inexistent violence rate.
10. Stockholm
There is a low, almost inexistent crime rate in Stockholm. It was ranked the third safest city in not just Europe but in the whole world. Stockholm is regarded as a very calm place, great for relaxation, with happy, peaceful people.
Mark Stevens
Mark Stevens
