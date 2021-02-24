Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,232 in the last 365 days.

Flow Announces New Product Offering for 6th Anniversary

The new features of the Flow Hive 2+

The Flow Hive 2+ features innovations requested by beekeepers to make beekeeping easier and allow beekeepers to take better care of bees.

3 generations of Anderson Flow beekeepers and the Flow Hive 2+

Three generations of Flow beekeepers, Cedar and Stuart Anderson and Cedar’s children Jarli (6 years old) and Mella (3 years old).

Long time Flow beekeeper Oren Siedler watching a honey harvest with the innovative Flow Frameswith Flow Hive inventor Cedar Anderson

Long time Flow beekeeper Oren Siedler watching a honey harvest with the innovative Flow Frameswith Flow Hive inventor Cedar Anderson

Lockdown allowed time to innovate and improve the award-winning Flow Hive. The customer-requested features allow beekeepers to take better care of bees.

Our goal wasn’t to create a one-off product, but rather to make lasting change in the world through innovation, connection and education.”
— Cedar Anderson
BYRON BAY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s been a busy year for Flow Hive inventors Stu and Cedar Anderson with a huge increase in interest globally for their revolutionary, made-in-Australia product, which is not only an easier, gentle way to harvest honey, but also has many features designed to make taking care of honeybees easier.

To celebrate Flow's sixth birthday, Flow preparing to launch their latest innovation, they’re taking time to reflect on what has been achieved – with an incredible 85,000 Flow Hives in more than 130 countries and a goal to make a lasting positive change in the world.

Flow Hive co-inventor Cedar Anderson said the increase in beekeepers around the globe is an important step in making sure there are enough bees to continue the pollination that is so important to the natural systems we all depend on.

“Our goal wasn’t to create a one-off product, but rather to make lasting change in the world through innovation, connection and education.” Cedar Anderson said.

We are seeing an amazing amount of interest in our Flow Hive as people turn towards what’s really important in life, being out in the garden, producing local food and reconnecting to our natural world.

“The incredible rise in interest is also coming out of the realisation that without bees, food production is enormously difficult – we need bees. We have increasingly seen that the Flow Hive has become a focal point and opportunity to engage with thousands and hopefully millions of people about bee conservation,” Mr Anderson said.

Due to this huge increase in demand, Flow significantly scaled-up production through the pandemic in their northern NSW factory but still found time to focus on impact projects including the support of bee-friendly farming in the US, a live lockdown special for kids, a NetZero pledge by 2030, and support for bushfire affected beekeepers in Australia. Flow also donated 50% of profits from their online educational platform and 100% of profits from another sold-out Pollinator House product run.

Meanwhile, Flow continues to innovate and push their vision into new areas. The team is getting ready to release the Australian-made Flow Hive 2+ which is another step forward. With much-requested features from the Flow community, it includes an entrance reducer, redesigned hive stand with ant guards, and a more durable and sustainable multifunctional tray.

“The plight of the bee is the canary in the coal mine, and despite the noise of current world events we know we can’t afford to let this important conversation die down. It’s not only the honeybee, but all of the bee species that we simply can’t live without. Everyone agrees we need to save the bees,” Mr Anderson said.

Monique Ryan
BeeInventive PTY LTD
+61 411 818 545
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Introducing the Flow Hive 2+

You just read:

Flow Announces New Product Offering for 6th Anniversary

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.