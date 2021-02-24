Flow Announces New Product Offering for 6th Anniversary
The Flow Hive 2+ features innovations requested by beekeepers to make beekeeping easier and allow beekeepers to take better care of bees.
Three generations of Flow beekeepers, Cedar and Stuart Anderson and Cedar’s children Jarli (6 years old) and Mella (3 years old).
Lockdown allowed time to innovate and improve the award-winning Flow Hive. The customer-requested features allow beekeepers to take better care of bees.
To celebrate Flow's sixth birthday, Flow preparing to launch their latest innovation, they’re taking time to reflect on what has been achieved – with an incredible 85,000 Flow Hives in more than 130 countries and a goal to make a lasting positive change in the world.
Flow Hive co-inventor Cedar Anderson said the increase in beekeepers around the globe is an important step in making sure there are enough bees to continue the pollination that is so important to the natural systems we all depend on.
“Our goal wasn’t to create a one-off product, but rather to make lasting change in the world through innovation, connection and education.” Cedar Anderson said.
We are seeing an amazing amount of interest in our Flow Hive as people turn towards what’s really important in life, being out in the garden, producing local food and reconnecting to our natural world.
“The incredible rise in interest is also coming out of the realisation that without bees, food production is enormously difficult – we need bees. We have increasingly seen that the Flow Hive has become a focal point and opportunity to engage with thousands and hopefully millions of people about bee conservation,” Mr Anderson said.
Due to this huge increase in demand, Flow significantly scaled-up production through the pandemic in their northern NSW factory but still found time to focus on impact projects including the support of bee-friendly farming in the US, a live lockdown special for kids, a NetZero pledge by 2030, and support for bushfire affected beekeepers in Australia. Flow also donated 50% of profits from their online educational platform and 100% of profits from another sold-out Pollinator House product run.
Meanwhile, Flow continues to innovate and push their vision into new areas. The team is getting ready to release the Australian-made Flow Hive 2+ which is another step forward. With much-requested features from the Flow community, it includes an entrance reducer, redesigned hive stand with ant guards, and a more durable and sustainable multifunctional tray.
“The plight of the bee is the canary in the coal mine, and despite the noise of current world events we know we can’t afford to let this important conversation die down. It’s not only the honeybee, but all of the bee species that we simply can’t live without. Everyone agrees we need to save the bees,” Mr Anderson said.
