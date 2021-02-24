New Christian Marriage Book by Christy Neal Helps Women Find Healing for Infidelity
Through its message of forgiveness and hope, 'Don’t Ever Tell' helps women make peace with their past and save their marriages.”NASHVILLE, TN, US, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morgan James’ new release, "Don’t Ever Tell: A Message of Hope, Healing, and Redemption After Adultery," by Christy Neal, is the brave story of one woman who engaged in sexual immorality, faced her transgressions, and found light after the darkness. Don’t Ever Tell helps women who have had an affair move on from their past and discover the forgiveness that awaits them.
In "Don’t Ever Tell: A Message of Hope, Healing, and Redemption After Adultery," Christy Neal shares the haunting story of Scarlett, a Christian woman struggling with infidelity. As an unlikely character to engage in an affair, Scarlett, a sweet, unsuspecting Southern girl, embodies the truth that anyone is susceptible to sin. As Christy Neal depicts the darkest moments of Scarlett’s life, women will become emotionally invested in her journey from hopelessness and despair to redemption and healing.
Christy Neal’s personal experiences shape the direction of her writing. She knows deeply and personally the burden that sexual sin casts on women who commit it and hopes that her words will inspire others to trade judgment for compassion as they reach out to individuals in need.
Deeply transparent, raw, and gut-wrenching, "Don’t Ever Tell: A Message of Hope, Healing, and Redemption After Adultery" candidly explores the taboo topic of adultery in Christian women, providing a safe place to discuss an issue that so many silently struggle with. Through its message of forgiveness and hope, "Don’t Ever Tell" helps women make peace with their pasts and save their marriages.
About the Author:
Christy Neal is an advocate for women who feel tainted and cast out after adultery. As the author of "Don't Ever Tell" and the podcast host of “Everyone Has A Voice,” Christy is now the catalyst for healing she desperately needed but never found over a decade ago after her own affair. She has been featured on Zebras and Cheetahs with Coach Michael Burt, Bridges with Monica Schmelter, TCT's Nashville Today, Bloom Today, Power Fueled Living, and Ring of Faith. Christy lives in Tennessee with her husband, daughter, and three bonus children.
More About This Title:
"Don’t Ever Tell: A Message of Hope, Healing, and Redemption After Adultery," by Christy Neal will be released by Morgan James Publishing on February 23, 2021. Don’t Ever Tell—ISBN 9781631951589—has 232 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $14.95.
