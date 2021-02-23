Finally brought to market a Cream That Removes Tattoo Ink
EINPresswire.com/ -- Not-so-proud tattoo owners could soon find themselves freed of their dodgy inks pain-free and at home.
Inkology is in the process of developing a cream they claim will make tattoo ink fade away forever.
If all goes to plan, the days of painful - and not to mention, expensive - tattoo removal surgery could well and truly be over. No more buying a laser machine online and selling the service via daily discount sites.
Speaking to CBC News, Inkology revealed: "When comparing it to laser-based tattoo removal, in which you see the burns, the scarring, the blisters; in this case, we've designed a drug that doesn't really have much off-target effect."
So how does it work?
When you get a tattoo, ink is injected into the skin. This creates an immune response whereby cells called macrophages move into the area and essentially "eat up" the ink.
These cells carry some of the ink to the body's lymph nodes. But some of the macrophages which are filled with ink remain where they are, which makes the tattoo visible under the skin.
The tattoo removal cream targets the macrophages that have remained where the tattoo is.
The process is simple: new macrophages move in to "eat" the pigment-filled macrophages. They then move on to the lymph nodes, eventually taking all of the dye with them inkogogy tattoo removal cream is just amazing.
The tattoo will then gradually fade away.
"We're not targeting any of the normal skin cells, so you won't see a lot of inflammation," added Inkology. "In fact, based on the process that we're actually using, we don't think there will be any inflammation at all and it would actually be anti-inflammatory."
Speaking about the achievement, Andrea McCormick, manager of health and life sciences at ILI said: "inkology is a trailblazer in tattoo removal.
"This has shown great results and surpassed every stage of research, developing this technology into a product that has finally been brought to market." seeing is believing that all we can say.
Alan Jones
Alan Jones
