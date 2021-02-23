Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,236 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Applauds EPA Decision to Follow Court Ruling on Ethanol Blending

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Applauds EPA Decision to Follow Court Ruling on Ethanol Blending

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would follow a recent Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on small refinery exemptions from ethanol blending requirements.

 

“Today’s announcement by the EPA is good news for Nebraska’s farm families and our 25 ethanol plants,” said Governor Ricketts.  “We are the second largest producer of ethanol, and Nebraskans want to see a robust Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).  We appreciate the EPA’s commitment to following the court’s decision, which will help ensure the agency is following the law and maintaining a robust RFS.”

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Applauds EPA Decision to Follow Court Ruling on Ethanol Blending

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.