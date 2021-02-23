Todd Michael Band Releases "Up For Getting Down" To Country Radio
EINPresswire.com/ -- MC1 Nashville is excited to release the debut release, "Up For Getting Down" from the Todd Michael Band to Country Stations.
Established in late 2017, the Todd Michael Band is a band of high caliber and All-Star Country Musicians. The band was formed as a vision of Todd Michael, a singer/songwriter from Michigan, to be a regional powerhouse and to spread their passion and joy of music to all who attend their shows.
The Todd Michael band consists of Todd Michael on Lead Vocals. The Country front man from of the Great Lakes Bay Region of Michigan, has been nominated for Country Male Vocalist of the Year by Review Magazine in 2016 - 2020. Todd found a love for music very early on and has been singing since he can remember. On Acoustic Guitar/Bass/Vocals is Pete Johnson. He brings an exciting edge to the Todd Michael band by creating intriguing Acoustic Guitar parts, instinctive harmonies and delivering high energy performances. He plays bass, guitar, piano, and even the ukulele. On Drums and Vocals is Cody Crawford. Cody got his first drum set at the age of 6 and since that day has been playing non-stop. He just moved back to Michigan after living in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he played with one of the areas top country cover acts and looks forward to meeting when touring resumes. Mike Chisnall is on Guitar/Banjo/Bass. Mike is originally from London, England. As well as bringing his love of Country Music and years of touring experience to the Todd Michael Band, Mike is bringing his expertise directly from LA where he has spent the last two years performing, recording and writing music for an incredibly diverse range of West Coast clients. Rounding out the band are Austin Brechtelsbauer who is head of security,
Drew Hausbeck and Jayson Dauer with security and Bryce Halk with Production.
Over the last few years, the Todd Michael Band have been fortunate enough to have played with some of the best musicians and performers, providing direct support for National Artists such as Trent Harmon, Thompson Square, Brothers Osborne, Joe Nichols, Kentucky Head Hunters, Jason Michael Carroll, Little Jimmy Dickens, Trace Adkins, David Allan Coe, Colt Ford, Granger Smith, Lee Brice, Jon Pardi, Cole Swindell, Frankie Ballard, Jerrod Niemann, Brett Young, Ashley McBryde, Eli Young Band, David Lee Murphy, Josh Gracin, Sara Evans, Wynonna, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Scotty McCreery, Jon Langston, and many more.
The Todd Michael Band has become more than just a band, it's a way of life for these talented and professional musicians. "We play music we love to perform live. It's just what we do.”
The debut release, “Up For Getting Down” from the Todd Michael Band can be found on Play MPE. Please visit www.mc1nashville.com for more information.
Rhonda Thompson
