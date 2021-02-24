Intentional Talk Radio Virtual Town Hall Discusses the State of African American Community in the era of Biden - Harris

Intentional Talk Radio Network First Town Hall of 2021 Intentional Talk Radio Network - www.itrnradio.com Collette Williams, Executive Director, Co-Founder and Host of Intentional Talk Radio Network Kenny Strauther, President and Co-Founder of Intentional Talk Radio Network

The live virtual Town Hall features prominent speakers who will talk about creating sustainable changes for the African American community on February 27, 2021.

It is imperative that we own our own path and stop waiting on permission. We must understand that we must be the change that we all want to see.” — Collette Williams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intentional Talk Radio Network is hosting another virtual Town Hall asking questions such as “What now?” and “Where do we go from here?” as the nation moves in a new direction under our new Presidential administration.

Intentional Talk Radio Network’s objective is to influence, encourage, inspire, and motivate the African American community to find resolutions that will begin to change the narrative for Black people in this country.

Join Intentional Talk Radio Network as they move forward with this thought-provoking discussion on the Virtual Town Hall - “What now? Where do we go from here?” as they discuss the State of the African American Community in the era of Biden and Harris- held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST. Access YouTube Channel via www.itrnradio.com.

This is a live virtual Town Hall meeting featuring: Dr. Sylvia Gates Carisle, President of Black WomenPhysicians; Dr. George Fraser, President, CEO, FraserNet Inc.; Lamont Jones Jr., Journalist US News and World Report; AJ Ali, Film Maker Community Activist; Jay King, President, California Black Chamber of Commerce; Faith Fox,Sr. Partner Chochran Law Firm, NC; Dennis McKesey,Education Expert; Rev. Lawrence Adjah. The moderators are Collette Williams, radio personality, ITRN Executive Director and host, educator, and entrepreneur; and My Collins, ITRN Board Member (co-host).

The panel of leaders, masterminds, activists, and professionals who will participate in creating solutions for what has plagued the African American community for decades. They are committed to the people of this country and their communities. Their intentions are full of love, hope, peace and justice for all.

Virtual Town Hall,“What now? Where do we go from here?” will ask questions such as how the new administration will benefit the African American Community? Executive director of Intentional Talk Radio Network, Yolanda Williams, also urges “It is imperative that we own our own path and stop waiting on permission. We must understand that we must be the change that we all want to see.”

Intentional Talk Radio Network wishes to create sustainable methods that will begin to change the narrative in the African American community. It is an important mission with one easy step -- assisting to spread the word about this upcoming virtual event you will know the who, what, when, where and why. This is an opportunity to become educated and to create change that we all want to see in our communities.

In the words of our dearly beloved, Civil Rights icon, Congressman John M. Lewis, it is time for us to make “GOOD TROUBLE” for change. Now that we are moving in a new direction, we must stress the importance of bringing (“Good Trouble”) change to our country, states Yolanda Williams founder of ITRN.

Stay connected with Intentional Talk Radio Network on social media - Twitter: @itrnradio; YouTube Live “Intentional Talk Radio Network”. Website: https://www.itrnradio.com/.

Press and questions regarding the Virtual Town Hall, “What now? Where do we go from here?” - please contact Yolanda Williams, Intentional Talk Radio Network, Executive Director at changematters99@gmail.com.

About Intentional Talk Radio Network - "We Bring You News and Views that You Can Use"

In 2015, Ken Strauther and Yolanda C. Strauther-Williams started a weekly talk show on the Black Talk Radio Network. This program was designed to address the issues people face in the Black Community and beyond, including poverty, crime, racism, jobs, education and apathy. The network has developed a strong following by bringing positive messages to the community and a variety of programming that is compelling, motivating and stimulating. The Intentional Talk Radio Network is bringing its unique programming to the masses. They carry the tag line - "We're Taking Control of the Narrative in Our Community.” After a great start on BTRN and much success, their producers strongly suggested that they branch out on their own and develop their own network brand. ITRN was born with continued success and is still growing.

Visit Intentional Talk Radio Network, Real Talk Radio Reimagined! at https://www.itrnradio.com/.

The Intentional Talk Radio Network Presents "The Color of COVID-19. The Impact on the African American Community; Health, Wellness and Economics."