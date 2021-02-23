DANIEL M. HEALY NAMED PRESIDENT OF THE BOARD OF THE NYSPCC, THE WORLD’S FIRST CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES AGENCY
Healy Succeeds Karl G. Wellner Who Served on the Board for Sixteen YearsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel M. Healy, Director and investor in JBJ Holdings and Kinder Foods, was elected President of the Board of The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (The NYSPCC), the first child protective agency in the world. The decision was announced today by Mary Pulido, Ph.D., Executive Director of The NYSPCC.
The NYSPCC is dedicated to responding to the complex needs of abused and neglected children, and those involved in their care, by providing best practice counseling, as well as legal and educational services. The NYSPCC has investigated more than 650,000 cases on behalf of over 2,000,000 children since its founding in 1875, has provided therapeutic care and education to over 45,000 children, and has educated over 70,000 professionals on how best to protect children from abuse and neglect.
In addition to a successful career in finance, Healy, a graduate of St. Francis College, is Chairman of the Board of the R & H Healy Family Foundation and holds board and advisory positions on various nonprofit organizations, including The Manhattan Theater Club and DREAM Charter School. Healy was elected to The NYSPCC’s Board in 2019 and has been a supporter of the organization since 2013.
“In this day and age, when such an emphasis is placed on creating environments that foster success for our children and their futures, it is shocking that the issue of child abuse and exploitation is as prevalent as it is. It is crucial that education, resources, training and laws be continually updated and available to the public, in order to safeguard those who cannot protect themselves,” said Healy. “It is my honor to step into this role as President of the Board and I vow to commit my time and energy to doing everything in my power to assist The NYSPCC in the fight against child abuse.”
Healy succeeds Karl G. Wellner, Chairman and CEO of Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management. Wellner served as President of The NYSPCC Board since 2018. He first joined the Board in 2005 and served as Vice President from 2011 until he assumed his role as President.
“The NYSPCC is elated to welcome Daniel as our new Board President,” said Dr. Pulido. “Since joining the Board, he has been a huge asset to The NYSPCC, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to our organization’s fundamental mission of protecting and advocating for New York City’s most vulnerable children. We are indebted to Karl Wellner for his three years of service as our President, and his many years of commitment to The NYSPCC. We are extremely grateful to be able to hand the reins over to Daniel to lead us moving forward.”
For over 140 years, The NYSPCC has developed and implemented innovative mental health, legal and educational programs that protect children from harm. Until the late 19th century, no laws effectively protected children from maltreatment — though ironically, anti-cruelty laws for animals were enacted in 1828. The NYSPCC changed all that; becoming early crusaders for the conviction and punishment of those who abuse children. Almost the entire body of modern child protective legislation is rooted in laws advocated by The NYSPCC. The NYSPCC also maintains the The NYSPCC Archives, which serve as one of the nation’s most valuable repositories of original and compiled material on the origins, history, and development of the child protection movement.
Today, through initiatives like Safe Touches, which offers workshops that teach children, parents, and schools how to prevent child sexual abuse; and the Trauma Recovery Program, which offers a specialized therapeutic program for children who have experienced physical or sexual abuse, neglect, traumatic bereavement, or who have witnessed family violence, The NYSPCC and its Board works tirelessly to keep our children safe.
