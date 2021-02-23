Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR seeks comments on Grand Rapids area fisheries management plans

Anglers and others interested in management of fisheries resources in the Grand Rapids area are invited to comment on fisheries management plans for selected lakes in Itasca County through Wednesday, March 31.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources uses fisheries management plans to identify specific management activities planned for designated lakes over the next five to 20 years. The plans include background information such as water chemistry characteristics, water temperature information, species presence, stocking, regulations, and historic catch rates from previous fisheries surveys.

The plans can also identify biological and social factors that may limit a fishery’s potential, and seek to address these limiting factors by prescribing science-based management tools when biologically, fiscally, and socially appropriate.

Comments and suggestions from the public are important for planning and evaluating the success of activities laid out in management plans.

Fisheries information is being updated for the following lakes:

  • Bass (near Effie)
  • Big Too Much
  • Burns
  • Dock
  • Five Island
  • Guile
  • Gunderson
  • Long
  • O'Reily chain
  • Snaptail          
  • Thistledew

Trout management evaluation is being reviewed for the following lakes:

Walleye stocking evaluation is being reviewed for the following lakes:

People can contact the DNR’s Grand Rapids area fisheries office by calling 218-328-8835, or emailing [email protected] to receive an electronic copy of any of the draft plans.

Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the Grand Rapids work area are welcome at any time, and will be considered when those plans are due for review.

