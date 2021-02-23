Visitors Guru Providing Critical Visitors Insurance to World Travelers During the Global Pandemic

The company’s aim is to ensure travelers are safe, protected, and informed with travel medical insurance.

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online website, Visitors Guru , is supporting world travelers during the ongoing pandemic with critical advice, tips, and visitor’s insurance to stay safe and informed.Visitors Guru is a travel medical insurance information website that supports US and non-US residents to shop for visitor insurance products that will help protect them while they travel. Over the course of several years, the company has helped many travelers find satisfactory, non-biased, and affordable trip protection through its website or even by phone.In the company’s most recent news, Visitors Guru is providing readers with key travel information as they navigate global traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic. This information includes a breadth of different topics, from international travel guidelines, COVID testing, and COVID care while traveling to the USA.International Travel During COVID-19According to Visitors Guru, over the last twelve months, health agencies worldwide have encouraged their citizens to stay safe by staying home. As a result of COVID-19, many people put their foreign travel plans on hold indefinitely, especially while trying to figure out all of the confusing travel rules.“The Center for Disease Control (CDC) issued revised travel requirements for anyone aged two years or older who're traveling to the United States,” says Margam Gopi, founder of the company. “Beginning January 26, 2021, to enter the U.S., all airline passengers must show proof of a negative coronavirus test OR documentation of recovery from COVID-19. Keep in mind; the travelers need to take the COVID-19 test no more than three days before the departure date. This rule applies to all air travelers, including U.S. citizens and permanent residents.”CDC reference: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-during-covid19.html Where Can Travelers Get a COVID-19 Test?“Bottom line - if you don't show paper or electronic proof of a negative coronavirus test, then you can't fly to your U.S. destination,” Gopi states. “That's pretty important; so many travelers, like yourself, wonder where to get that required test for a current coronavirus infection. Do you search for virus testing online? Do you go to the hospital? Or do you visit a neighborhood pharmacy?”“There are a few solid options,” Gopi continues. “Apart from reaching out to your health provider, you can use the free TestforTravel search tool to find coronavirus testing locations all over the globe. You type in your destination city, and TestforTravel will list available testing locations, the type of tests each site administers, and the turnaround time on your test results.”COVID-19 Care when Traveling to the USAAccording to Visitors Guru, travel medical insurance, also known as visitor insurance, can cover the traveler's medical expenses incurred due to medical emergencies, illness, or injuries during the trip. Visitors insurance can also cover the COVID-19 treatment expenses if contracted after the effective date of the policy. Travelers can also extend the coverage should they test positive for COVID-19 and must stay abroad longer than planned.“Please note that not all travel medical insurance plans provide benefits for COVID-19,” Gopi says. “Different insurance carriers have various limitations and exclusions, so it is essential to read the insurance carrier's policy/brochure before purchasing.”For more information about travel medical insurance, please visit www.VisitorsGuru.com About Visitors GuruVisitors Guru works with a variety of insurance companies to offer quality choices to all clients. Since the company is not an insurance company, Visitors Guru helps clients compare policies, without bias, and supports a wide range of travelers, from foreign workers, overseas vacationers, international students, groups, expats, and more.