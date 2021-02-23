The Suture Buddy has gone dental!
Dental students can now enjoy suturing on a life like pad rather than with fruit and other gross stuff.
Never Abuse Poor Fruit Again”SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Suture Buddy is proud to announce that we are venturing into the dental world with our new dental suture pad and dental suture kit.
— Jamal Rahimi
Our newest suture pad provides unmatched practice for intra-oral suture placement.
Practice horizontal mattress, corner suture, simple interrupted, Figure-8 and every other type of suture you will see inside the mouths of your patients.
The Pad has 4 intra-oral modules. It comes attached to a white base for ease of practice on all 4 modules at the same time.
Kit Includes:
-Suture Buddy Dental Suture Pad
-Tools (Needle Driver, Tissue Forceps, Suture Scissors)
-Box of 12 Nylon Suture. (5-0)
Pad Material: Silicone
Pad dimensions with attached base: 7in X 5in X 0.5in
Total Weight: 6.15 oz.
AFG10@YAHOO.COM
JAMAL RAHIMI
The Suture Buddy LLC
+1 925-984-3076
