Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,305 in the last 365 days.

The Suture Buddy has gone dental!

This is an image of a suture pad.

The Suture Buddy Dental Suture Kit

the suture buddy logo

Dental students can now enjoy suturing on a life like pad rather than with fruit and other gross stuff.

Never Abuse Poor Fruit Again”
— Jamal Rahimi
SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Suture Buddy is proud to announce that we are venturing into the dental world with our new dental suture pad and dental suture kit.

Our newest suture pad provides unmatched practice for intra-oral suture placement.

Practice horizontal mattress, corner suture, simple interrupted, Figure-8 and every other type of suture you will see inside the mouths of your patients.

The Pad has 4 intra-oral modules. It comes attached to a white base for ease of practice on all 4 modules at the same time.

Kit Includes:
-Suture Buddy Dental Suture Pad
-Tools (Needle Driver, Tissue Forceps, Suture Scissors)
-Box of 12 Nylon Suture. (5-0)

Pad Material: Silicone
Pad dimensions with attached base: 7in X 5in X 0.5in
Total Weight: 6.15 oz.

AFG10@YAHOO.COM
JAMAL RAHIMI
The Suture Buddy LLC
+1 925-984-3076
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Suture Buddy has gone dental!

Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.