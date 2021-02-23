Valentine Distilling Co. Builds on Sustainability Commitment with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower Program

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Feb. 23, 2021 – DTE Energy and Valentine Distilling Co., one of the nation’s largest craft distilleries, today announced the company’s enrollment in DTE’s MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower is a voluntary renewable energy program that enables DTE Electric customers to reduce their carbon footprint by matching their energy use to the company’s wind and solar projects. Building on Valentine Distilling Co.’s 10-year, $500,000 sustainability initiative, the distillery’s MIGreenPower clean energy commitment will offset 9.3 tons of CO 2 , which is equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions from driving nearly 21,000 miles.*

Dedicated to carrying on Detroit’s tradition of superb manufacturing, Valentine Distilling Co. produces small batch, handcrafted spirits. Their award-winning bourbon, gin and vodka is available throughout Michigan, nine other states and seven countries. Company founder Rifino Valentine is proud of his company’s dedication to quality, using old world techniques and the best ingredients and forgoing the additives found in other mass market spirits.

When he founded in his company in 2007, Valentine wanted to do two things: make a superior product and have a positive impact on the environment. Recognizing that distilling is an energy-intensive process, Valentine sought ways to build sustainability into all facets of his operation. “We have a goal to be a part of the solution, not a contributor to the problem,” he said. “We can and should create superior spirits and be able to do so without depleting our natural resources.”

Achieving carbon neutrality is one of Valentine’s goals. “When I learned about DTE’s MIGreenPower program, enrolling was an easy decision,” Valentine said. “I want my company to have as little impact on the environment as possible. Supporting more clean energy helps me achieve that goal.”

Valentine Distilling Co. joins more than 200 other businesses who are using MIGreenPower to help meet their sustainability goals, including companies such as General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and University of Michigan. The company also has installed energy-efficient lighting, a higher efficiency steam boiler and a rooftop free chiller that takes over for the glycol chiller anytime the outdoor temperature drops below 45 degrees

DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program is one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the United States. DTE leads Michigan in renewable energy production and investment. The company’s 15 wind parks and 31 solar farms generate enough clean energy to power more than 500,000 homes. By 2022, the company’s investment in renewable energy will exceed $3 billion.

“Valentine Distilling Co.’s commitment to sustainability is impressive,” said Brian Calka, director of DTE’s Renewable Energy Solutions team. “We are excited that MIGreenPower is providing an efficient and impactful solution to help the company meet its clean energy targets. We welcome the opportunity to help other southeast Michigan companies achieve their environmental goals with this program.”

About Valentine Distilling Co.

Handcrafting world-class whiskey, gin, and vodka since 2007, Valentine Distilling Co. is an American pioneer of small batch spirits. Receiving international recognition, Valentine Vodka, won the World’s Best Vodka in 2016 and 2017 at the World Vodka Awards in London. Valentine Distilling Co.’s Liberator Gin has also received the “Best American Gin Distillery” at the Berlin International Spirits Competition. In summer 2019, Valentine’s Mayor Pingree Whiskey received 93 points and a Top 10 ranking from Whisky Advocate. In the tradition of Detroit’s manufacturing leadership, Valentine Distilling Co. is dedicated to American ingenuity, quality manufacturing, and small batch distilling using old-world techniques that create superior products. For more information, visit valentinedistilling.com.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com

