PolyPid to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics, today announced that it will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference and the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in March. The Company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during both events.



Please find presentation details below:

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Time: 8:20 AM Eastern Time Webcast: https://kvgo.com/rjinstitutionalinvestors/polypid-march-2021

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Time: 7:30 AM Eastern Time Webcast: https://kvgo.com/2021-global-healthcare-conference/polypid-march-2021



Replays of the conferences will be available following each live event using the webcast links above. Each presentation will also be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the PolyPid website at http://www.polypid.com

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes through locally administered, controlled, extended-release therapeutics. PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with medications, enables precise delivery of drugs at effective release rates, over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of sternal and abdominal surgical site infections (SSIs).

For additional company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on PolyPid’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements of PolyPid could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in PolyPid’s final prospectus dated June 25, 2020, filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, PolyPid undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

