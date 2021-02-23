Global Digital Medical Dynamometer Market-Forecasts to 2026
JLW Instruments, ActivBody, Charder Electronic, DyCare, KERN & SOHN, Kinvent, Lafayette Instrument, Marsden Weighing Machine Group, Baseline, 3B Scientific, JTECH Medical Industries, Inc., Somatco, Performance Health, P&D Medical, Golden State Medical, MeloQ, and Electro Medical Equipment among others are the top players in the digital medical dynamometer market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Digital Medical Dynamometer Market will grow with a CAGR value of 6.5 percent from 2021 to 2026 [forecast period]. The hand-held digital medical dynamometer assesses the isometric strength of the patient’s hands and forearm muscles. This market is highly driven by the increasing number of patients that suffer from physical trauma post neurological and cardiological surgeries, road accidents, an increasing number of orthopedic surgeries, rising incidence of juvenile and adult arthritis, and increasing musculoskeletal injuries/damages amongst both pediatric as well geriatric patients. Moreover, the increasing research activities related to smart devices for orthopedic-based therapies, and increasing healthcare awareness across developed nations will support the market growth from 2021 to 2026.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Digital Medical Dynamometer Market - Forecast to 2026"
https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-digital-medical-dynamometer-market-2724
Key Market Insights
- Based on the consumer analysis, the market for hospitals and orthopedic clinics & centers will be growing the fastest.
- Owing to the rising number of sports injuries and several orthopedic surgeries across the developed and developing regions, the market for orthopedic application will be the largest as well as growing the fastest
- The market for North America will be dominant as of 2020, as the country has supportive reimbursement facilities for orthopedic medical instruments and devices.
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-digital-medical-dynamometer-market-2724
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Orthopedic
- Neurology
- Cardiology
- Medical Trauma
- Other Applications
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
- Hospitals & Orthopedic Clinics
- Rehabilitation Centers
- Physiotherapy Clinics
- Other End Users
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
