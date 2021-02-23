Bastion Elevate Expands Services & Leadership Team with Key New Hire

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion Elevate , a full-service PR, marketing and digital media agency, is excited to announce both a new hire and an expansion of services. The digital marketing agency hired James Wharton as Bastion Elevate’s Senior Account Executive and General Manager to help manage the growth of the company. Bastion Elevate has expanded its service offerings to include fully integrated website and mobile app development solutions including search engine optimization, search engine marketing and paid advertising in addition to full stack software development & programming.



“The expansion of the business, services, and expertise in certain areas such as automotive and creative direction really led us directly to James,” said Shana Starr, CEO of Bastion Elevate. “He came highly recommended and we are excited to have him assist our firm's expansion into new territories and capabilities. It is an exciting time for the Bastion Elevate team and Bastion Collective’s offering domestically and abroad.”

Wharton brings with him extensive marketing experience on both the agency and client side of the business. Wharton specializes in communications, as well as both traditional and experiential marketing. Prior to joining Bastion Elevate, Wharton served as Account Director for Land Rover on behalf of Young & Rubicam. He also worked extensively for Mazda North American Operations where he spearheaded seasonal sales events, managed the national roll-out of Mazda’s charitable giving program as well as oversaw all marketing communications.

“100% results and 0% excuses,” said Wharton. “This guiding philosophy drew me to Bastion Elevate where I am excited to join a world-class team committed to a client first approach.” With Wharton’s comprehensive background, he will play a key role in helping manage the rapid advancement of the agency in both the digital and traditional realm of sales and marketing.

Due to the increase in social work and digital marketing, the agency formerly known as Bastion Rare has been migrated into Bastion Elevate, enhancing the agency’s service offerings as a way to further support our clients' needs. Bastion Elevate now offers optimization and marketing which includes executing extensive research and processing the mass amount of user data available, building digital elements personalized to each user. The firm also offers software development and programming, involving staying up-to-date on design trends and programming technologies to design and develop modern, world-class websites and mobile applications.

