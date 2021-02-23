Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PMV Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants, today announced that David H. Mack, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Lung Cancer Panel at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference taking place virtually on March 1-4, 2021. The company will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

Panel details:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference Lung Cancer Panel
Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Time: 11:10am

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus.  PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

Contact

For Investors and Media:

Winston Kung
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pmvpharma.com

