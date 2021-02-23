Reflect Scientific Ends 2020 Fourth Quarter with Increased Year Over Year Sales

/EIN News/ -- OREM, Utah, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announces a 23.7% year over year fourth quarter increase in sales.



The 2020 fourth quarter sales of $695,823 showed an increase of 23.7% over the fourth quarter sales of $562,314 in 2019. These figures represent total fourth quarter sales for the company, although the largest contributor to this increase was the Cryometrix ULT freezer product line. Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc, commented, “We ended the year on a high note. Overall we were delighted with the sales for the fourth quarter of 2020.”

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”

Contact Thomas Tait 801-607-1039 investor_relations@reflectscientific.com