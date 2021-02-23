Options Trading to Begin for Purpose Bitcoin ETF

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is thrilled to announce the TMX Group will begin listing options around Purpose Bitcoin ETF (“the ETF”) today on the Montréal Exchange. The listing of options solidifies Purpose Bitcoin ETF’s position as the leading Bitcoin ETF vehicle for both institutions and retail investors.



“This is great news for investors and a powerful display of innovation in motion,” said Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Investments. “In less than a week’s time from when we launched Purpose Bitcoin ETF, we’re already seeing the infrastructure for options trading put into place by the TMX Group. Not only does this provide investors with more ways to gain exposure to Bitcoin, it also really cements the idea that Purpose Bitcoin ETF is the premier tracker of the cryptocurrency in North America.”

The initial options schedule and strike prices are as follows:





New Classes



Company name Symbol Months



Strike Prices Purpose Bitcoin ETF CAD

ETF non-currency hedged units BTCC March



April



May



June



September



December



7, 8, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 12, 13



7, 8, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 12, 13



7, 8, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 12, 13



7, 8, 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 12, 13



5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15



5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15





Purpose Bitcoin ETF launched February 18, 2021 and has already attracted more than $500 million of investor capital. The ETF is available in Canadian dollar-denominated units (TSX: BTCC.B) and US dollar-denominated units (TSX: BTCC.U). To learn more about the ETF, please visit https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-bitcoin-etf

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $10 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform which is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

