Oatly Announces Submission of Confidential Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Havre Global AB (parent company to “Oatly AB,” “Oatly” or the “Company”) announces it has confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing its ordinary shares in the United States. The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.



About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 25 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties suited for sustainability and human health. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, and spreads. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 20 countries globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

