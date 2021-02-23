Deck Commerce Recognized in Now Tech: Omnichannel Order Management Systems, Q1 2021

As the demand for omnichannel surges, OMS becomes a linchpin for a successful direct-to-consumer strategy.

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, the St. Louis-based technology company was recently included in Forrester’s, a leading global research and advisory firm, latest Now Tech Report for Omnichannel Order Management Systems (OMS). The research for Now Tech focuses on established, midsize and smaller technology players in the order management space and understanding their market focus and key capabilities.

The report proves timely given the surge in demand for omnichannel technologies in the last year. In the research, Forrester notes that, “digital business professionals need an OMS to meet rising customer expectations for seamless omnichannel shopping experiences.”

An order management system plays an integral role in commerce and should serve as a system-agnostic record of truth for orders, while integrating seamlessly with both front-and-back-end technologies such as storefronts and ERPs.

Yet an order management system is not a one size fits all. The report recommends that retailers assess potential vendors based on market focus, future business objective needs, as well as mutual alignment across key stakeholders.

Deck Commerce continues to see promising opportunity for customers leveraging their OMS. During the pandemic, they helped retailers expand their digital footprint and launch ship from store—with some brands launching in as little as four weeks. In addition to their 40+ prebuilt integrations, Deck Commerce recently launched an extension for Magento, empowering even more merchants to take advantage of the power of a natively-robust order management system.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Forrester’s research and recognition,” says Chris Deck, Founder and CEO at Deck Commerce. “Our sweet spot has always been partnering alongside our clients to help them meet their customers’ expectations, and this last year has been very rewarding to be a part of the resilience we’ve seen in retail.”

