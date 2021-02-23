MeritDirect Adds New Hires to B2B Marketing Team

Mo Awad and Peter McVay Deliver Search and Performance Marketing Expertise

/EIN News/ -- RYE BROOK, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeritDirect, announced today that the company has hired two B2B marketing veterans to grow the company’s excellence across analytics, intelligence and performance marketing for clients. Mo Awad joins the Merit Intelligence and Analytics team as Vice President, Search and Peter McVay joins as Vice President, Business Development in Performance Marketing.



“Search marketing is such a strategic advantage for successful B2B marketers, and I’m thrilled to welcome Mo to the team,” said Andy Joyce, Senior Vice President, Intelligence and Analytics at MeritDirect. “Merit’s data-driven approach to B2B marketing sets our clients up for long term success. Our expansion into new channels further increases the importance of having a search strategy that servers as a foundational thread across many other marketing efforts.”

At MeritDirect, Mo Awad will be responsible for paid and organic search, which has grown in importance for B2B marketers in recent years. MeritDirect’s search practice combines the company’s multichannel perspective with deep in-channel expertise to drive superior results for clients. Previously, Awad was the Commerce Group Director at Mindshare GroupM. He has also worked as Global Director at PHD Omnicom and as the Paid Search and Social Lead at Spark Foundry, a Publicis agency.

Peter McVay, brings over 25 years of experience to MeritDirect, he will be responsible for business development and the continued growth of the Performance Marketing division. Most recently, McVay was Senior Sales Executive at Synthio.

“Peter is a proven sales leader and his consultative experience in B2B marketing solutions especially related to DaaS and SaaS will help to keep us on pace as we continue to grow our product offerings for technology marketers,” said Chris Blohm, Senior Vice President, Performance Marketing at MeritDirect.

“I’m excited to welcome both Mo and Peter to our team. Both are performance marketing leaders with a background in data-driven analytics and intelligence,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at MeritDirect. “We’re seeing the value that our growth strategy is bringing to our clients as we expand our product offerings and deepen our bench of industry experts, we have plans for even further expansion in the near future.”

About MeritDirect

MeritDirect, based in Rye Brook, NY, with 6 other offices across the US and UK, is the leading provider of B2B data, database products and performance marketing solutions. The Company leverages its leading database technology platform to provide marketers access to the most comprehensive, current and relevant B2B data in the market so they can optimize and improve their customer acquisition and retention efforts. More information on MeritDirect can be found at www.MeritDirect.com.

