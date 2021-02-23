Liteye Systems Launches: Liteye SHIELD The Next Generation of Counter UAS Defense

The Liteye SHIELD Autonomous Kill Chain with dispersed Command and Control provides robust state of the art protection from small UAS, at Machine Speed.

Liteye Systems, Inc., a US leader in Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems, announces Liteye SHIELD, the next level in Multi-Mission, Multi-Domain systems and a true advancement in Counter UAS Defense.

Liteye SHIELD incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning techniques with a newly designed SPYGLASS™ 3D radar, EO and IR tracking to increase the speed and confidence of the system. The SHIELD Command and Control further ensures the full Detect, Track, ID Kill Chain is automated and conducted at machine speed. SHIELD is the next generation, cutting-edge technology required to defend against the rapid technology maturation and proliferation of small UAS threats worldwide.

“Liteye and our partners are able to present leading edge capability in advanced 3D radars, HD Cameras, and the only US company to provide both narrow band and directional wide band electronic attack for this threat” said Kenneth Allen Geyer, CEO Liteye Systems. “SHIELD operates as a self-contained system or links multiple SHIELD payloads, but more importantly, it seamlessly integrates into higher-level networks, can cue kinetic and non-kinetic effectors, and can be physically integrated into practically any platform. I’m proud of what Liteye and our teammates have achieved and confident we can continue to protect US interests around the world.”

Manufacturing and integration of SHIELD critical components are based at Liteye and partner locations in the United States. Success over the last five years with Liteye’s deployed combat proven Anti-UAS Defense System (AUDS), has earned Liteye unmatched technical experience in this market. It is this experience that has led to the development of Liteye SHIELD primarily for the C-UAS mission, but significant for additional surveillance and electronic attack missions. From first combat deployment in Iraq 2016 to today with systems deployed worldwide Liteye’s continually adding to our repertoire of experience with the rapidly evolving threat.

“Liteye has been protecting US Forces, our Allies and Critical Infrastructure for years, and we’ve listened closely to what the US DoD deems important,” said Ryan Hurt, Vice President of Business Development. “Constructing an autonomous kill chain with artificial intelligence and machine learning for detect, track and identification, so decisions can be made at machine speed, was the starting point for design of this new system. Seamless integration with existing Networks ensures Operators have access to the sensors and effectors they need, when they need them, and lessens the manpower footprint. This is next generation multi-mission, multi-domain performance.”

Key performance characteristics of SHIELD are:

Fully Autonomous Kill Chain: The Autonomous Kill Chain affords machine speed detect, track, identification and classification allowing an Operator to monitor the environment, manage multiple systems and only step in for final Positive ID and trigger pull to fulfill the mission. Key components: Spyglass 3D Radar for Detect & Track, AI based RF Detect, AI Target Prioritization, and Automated Video Track.

Dispersed, Networked Command and Control: SHIELD utilizes a Man-ON-the-Loop local C2, and is networked, requiring low manpower to operate any system from any console with a distributed common operation picture. The local C2 provides multi-sensor resource management & Sensor Fusion to an intuitive operating system with Machine Learning principles and 3D targeting for cueing networked effectors.

Multi Domain/Multi Mission with OEM Service and Support:

Multi-Domain – Operation across Air, Ground, Surface, and Radio Frequency (RF) Spectrum, SHIELD effectively provides multi-domain critical infrastructure protection.

Multi-Mission – SHIELD provides platform agnostic (mobile, transportable, fixed/semi-fixed) mission essential service for: Integrated air and ground base defense, convoy protection, offensive electronic attack, wildland fires, space launch protection, event security and more.

OEM Service and Support – Liteye’s mature Service and Support program is operational today. Qualified and Certified by Liteye, our OEM Service and Support ensures the systems and Operators stay proficient and fully mission capable.

Liteye Systems, Inc, is a world leader in Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), radar and surveillance sensor packages, ruggedized thermal cameras, and helmet mounted displays with over $100M in services and products provided to the US Government.

For More Information on Liteye SHIELD visit: https://Liteye.com/shield

About Liteye Systems, Inc.

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a word leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), manufacturer of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats. Liteye Celebrated 20th anniversary in 2020 and Inc. 5000 2020 Honoree. https://liteye.com/

