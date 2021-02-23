NeuVector Achieves Red Hat Vulnerability Scanner Certification

As a Red Hat certified security partner, NeuVector enables enterprises to precisely assess vulnerability risks across Red Hat products and packages

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector , the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced it has achieved Red Hat Vulnerability Scanner Certification. The new certification recognizes NeuVector as a trusted Red Hat security partner ready to deliver more consistent container vulnerability scanning for Red Hat-published images and related packages. NeuVector assisted in shaping the certification throughout its pilot phase, and is ready to provide immediate vulnerability scanning support to Red Hat customers at program launch.



The Red Hat Vulnerability Scanner Certification brings standardization to vulnerability risk reporting for customers. Enterprises have faced challenging uncertainty in this area as they scale up cloud native initiatives; security reporting based on varying data sources can lead to unreliable and inconsistent vulnerability risk assessments. With the launch of this partner certification offering, Red Hat customers using the security solutions of certified partners like NeuVector now can access vulnerability risk reporting that is accurate and standardized with Red Hat’s own published security data.

To verify product and package vulnerabilities with standardization, NeuVector consumes the publicly available Red Hat OVAL v2 security data feed. This feed streams data on common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs), and includes frequent updates to incorporate customer and partner feedback. NeuVector ingests this data feed within its own platform to optimize the integrity and accuracy of assessments. NeuVector is also able to display the Red Hat severity rating of specific CVEs, and provide mission-critical container security insights for addressing both patched and unpatched vulnerabilities.

As a certified Red Hat Vulnerability Scanner partner, NeuVector is also now a member of Red Hat’s new Security Scanning Exchange special interest group. Created by the Red Hat Product Security team, NeuVector will work with Red Hat and other certified partners to establish (and improve upon) container security scanning best practices.

“The Red Hat Vulnerability Scanner Certification offers our partners an opportunity to build upon Red Hat’s rich and transparent security data to provide standardized, trusted reporting for customers,” said Lars Herrmann, senior director of technology partnerships, Red Hat. “By working with security partners like NeuVector, enterprises now have a simplified and streamlined path for accurately assessing vulnerability risks when leveraging Red Hat products and packages.”

“As a certified Red Hat Vulnerability Scanner partner, we’re able to offer organizations valuable visibility into both patched and unpatched Red Hat vulnerabilities, and do so with the same accuracy and transparency available from Red Hat itself,” said Gary Duan, Chief Technology Officer at NeuVector. “We look forward to ensuring that our customers using Red Hat products have the most complete capabilities available today when it comes to recognizing and mitigating security issues threatening their cloud native environments.”

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, delivers uncompromising end-to-end security for modern container infrastructures. NeuVector offers a cloud-native Kubernetes security platform with end-to-end vulnerability management, automated CI/CD pipeline security, and complete run-time security – including the industry’s only container firewall to block zero-day attacks and other threats. NeuVector customers include global leaders in financial services, healthcare, transportation, government and other industries. For customers in highly regulated industries, NeuVector simplifies compliance for PCI, GDPR, HIPAA, and other stringent data security mandates. NeuVector integrates with leading cloud platforms, CI/CD tools, and monitoring tools. Founded by industry veterans from Fortinet, VMware, and Trend Micro, NeuVector has developed patented behavioral learning for container security.

Red Hat and the Red Hat logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

NeuVector Contact Kyle Peterson kyle@clementpeterson.com