WSO2 Expands Global Customer Base and Revenues in 2020

/EIN News/ -- Mountain View, CA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that 139 enterprises joined as new customers in 2020. Now some 550 of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments rely on WSO2’s open source, cloud-native solutions to drive their digital initiatives—executing over 6.2 trillion transactions annually.

In 2020, WSO2 saw additional gains across the organization, including:

Double-digit growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) across the company’s business units

The addition of 63 channel partners across the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific

Some 80% growth of original equipment manufacturing (OEM) partners

The expansion of the WSO2 global team to 700-plus employees

Growing Demand for WSO2’s Solutions

WSO2’s strong growth has continued despite the disruption of the global pandemic. Even as some companies were forced to cut their budgets, many organizations accelerated their digital transformation efforts to enable online communications, collaboration and commerce—compressing project timelines from years to months. Increasingly, these enterprises have turned to WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM) to harness the full power of their APIs to securely deliver the digital services and applications powering their businesses.

Contributing to adoption of WSO2’s technologies was the introduction of two vertical industry practices in 2020: WSO2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) and WSO2 Healthcare. In addition to providing customized solutions, the groups deliver turnkey, API-driven interoperability solutions, including WSO2 Open Banking and WSO2 Open Healthcare.

In addition to increased demand from customers and partners, WSO2 and its technologies were recognized by leading independent research and advisory firms in 2020. These include:

A Leader in The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020 report published on August 4, 2020, by Forrester Research, Inc.

Position in the Visionaries quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management report, published September 22, 2020.

A Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management, Q4 2020 report published on October 8, 2020, by Forrester Research, Inc.

An Overall Leader, Technology Leader, and Innovation Leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts’ CIAM Platforms Leadership Compass 2020 report published on November 20, 2020.

Expansion in 2020 Supports Next Stage of Growth

In 2020, WSO2 invested in significantly expanding both its team and network of channel partners to support the regional demands of its customers worldwide. The company also brought on Eric Newcomer as chief technology officer (CTO) to contribute to the company’s technical vision and lead the rollout of WSO2’s next generation of solutions. Formerly global head of security architecture and strategy for the Citibank Consumer Bank, he brings 35-plus years of leadership and innovation in enterprise architecture and technologies, open standards, and open source software.

Additionally, WSO2 has made a number of executive promotions to support the next stage of the company’s global growth, most recently:

Devaka Randeniya, chief revenue officer (CRO), previously served as senior vice president of worldwide sales at WSO2.

Padmika Dissanaike, chief financial officer (CFO), formerly was vice president of finance.

Geethika Cooray, vice president and head of identity and access management (IAM) at WSO2, formerly was director and head of sales of IAM.

Ricardo Diniz, vice president and general manager of the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy and Portugal, previously served as the head of sales for Europe.

Fernando Arditti, vice president and general manager of Latin America formerly was the director of sales for the region.

Dr. Senaka Fernando, senior director and head of digital transformation, was a senior director of technology evangelism in the WSO2 CTO office.

“We’ve emerged from a black swan year where the pull of the pandemic has stretched in ways we never could have imagined. But time and again, we’ve seen our customers’ digital innovation drive both business continuity and new opportunities,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “I’m honored by our employees and partners’ role in ensuring customers’ success as they implement their digital strategies, and I’m excited about 2021 as we work together to accelerate global adoption and roll out our next generation of solutions for enabling secure, API-first digital services.”

