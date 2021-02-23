CPABC recognizes two CPAs for career and community contributions

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derek Lamb and Sinéad Scanlon have been recognized with an Early Achievement Award by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) for having distinguished themselves early in their CPA careers through professional achievements and volunteer service, with an emphasis on their professional accomplishments.



Derek Lamb, CPA, CA is a partner with Chan Nowosad Boates Chartered Professional Accountants (CNB) in Campbell River. Lamb joined CNB in 2013, and was promoted to partner in 2015 at the age of 30. A dedicated volunteer in his community, Lamb is the past chair of North Island College’s board of directors. As chair, Lamb worked to develop the college’s Campbell River campus. He also lent his skills to the John Perkins Memorial Housing Society from 2013-2021 and currently serves as the Society’s past chair. As chair of the society, Derek led the $1.1 million renovation of its 62-unit residence for low-income seniors. In 2015, Lamb’s accomplishments were recognized with a Vancouver Island Top 20 Under 40 Business & Community Achievement Award.

Sinéad Scanlon, CPA, CA is an audit partner at BDO in Kelowna. She joined BDO as an audit senior in 2007 and became an audit partner in 2020. Her outstanding performance led to her selection as a member of BDO’s National Risk Department, and as a quality assurance reviewer for the firm. In her community, Scanlon is committed to improving the organizations for which she volunteers. Since 2015, she has lent her skills to the United Way Southern Interior BC (UWSIBC) as finance committee chair, treasurer, vice chair, and presently chair. She led the organization’s board through an amalgamation with another United Way regional office, supporting UWSIBC’s leadership in all areas of this transition, including management, human resources, accounting, and reporting. Scanlon also served as treasurer of Kelowna’s Fat Cat Children’s Festival from 2011 to 2018.

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC

“Derek and Sinéad have worked hard to make a difference in both their careers and their communities. They are an inspiration to other young professionals in the community. We are thrilled to recognize Derek’s and Sinéad’s outstanding achievements.”

