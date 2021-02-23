With Monaghan Medical, Safe Nebulizer Therapy is Possible

Monaghan Medical Is Focused on Protecting Caregivers while Providing Quality Therapy for Patients

/EIN News/ -- PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaghan Medical Corporation wants you to know that you can create a safer environment when delivering nebulizer therapy.



Nebulizer therapy is a common treatment for many pulmonary respiratory conditions. However, passive inhalation of exhaled emissions including patient viruses may pose a potential risk to frontline staff safety.1 To date, there is a lack of data available to determine whether nebulization may generate or spread potentially infectious aerosols2, so it is important to take every precaution when treating a bacterial or viral respiratory illness.

Monaghan Medical’s Filtered Mouthpiece Kit provides assurance for caregivers assisting with nebulizer therapy, with a 99.997%3 viral and 99.9997%3 bacterial filtration efficiencies. The Filtered Mouthpiece Kit has a very low resistance to exhalation, similar to using a nebulizer alone, and a direct inhalation pathway to ensure there is no loss of medication. The disposable kit comes ready to use right out of the package with standard fittings and a tamper resistant valve for patient safety. No additional adapters are required.

An informal online survey conducted by Monaghan Medical5 proved paramount in understanding why a Filtered Mouthpiece Kit is of extreme importance now with the SARS-Co-V2 pandemic. Unequivocally, staff safety and preventing exposure to staff was the primary concern amongst all care facilities. Using the filtered mouthpiece kit, minimizing time exposed to the virus, controlling the environment (including the use of appropriate personal protective equipment) can help keep staff safe - now and post pandemic.

Monaghan Medical is also the manufacturer of the AEROECLIPSE® II Breath Actuated Nebulizer (BAN), which only delivers aerosol on inhalation, can help reduce environmental loss/emissions of medical aerosols by 3-4 times that of continuous output nebulizers.4 The high respirable dose emitted improves medication delivery to the lungs for the patient but offers the caregiver the ability to shorten time exposed to viruses at the bedside. This breath actuated feature can reduce risk and offers confidence to both the caregiver and the patient.

About Monaghan Medical Corporation

Monaghan Medical Corporation and its affiliates are global leaders in the development and manufacture of innovative, high quality, patient-oriented aerosol drug delivery devices and respiratory management products. With the support of a state-of-the-art aerosol research laboratory, our mission is to provide patients and caregivers—as well as major pharmaceutical companies engaged in respiratory medicine throughout the world—with the most advanced, therapeutic, and cost-effective product solutions available.

Contact:

Dominic P. Coppolo, Vice President Clinical Strategy, and Development

Monaghan Medical Corporation

800-343-9071

dcoppolo@monaghanmed.com

https://www.monaghanmed.com

https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/12/11/06-0426_article Woods, J. Evidence-based treatment during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic: Identifying the knowns and unknowns of nebulization. JAPHA 2020: In press doi: 10.1016/j.japh.2020.09.014 1544-3191 The bacterial and viral filtration efficiency performance of the filtration media has been tested by the material’s manufacturer using a method adapted from ASTM F2101 in compliance with US FDA good manufacturing practice regulations 21 CFR Parts 210, 211 and 820. Rau, JL, et al. Performance Comparison of Nebulizer Designs: Constant-Output, Breath-Enhanced, and Dosimetric. Resp Care 2004;(49):174-179 and Data on file (600cc, 10BPM, 1:2, Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Solution 833µg/mL) Data on file 2020.



Words or phrases accompanied by ® are trademarks and registered trademarks of Monaghan Medical Corporation or an affiliate of Monaghan Medical Corporation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93b5a4f5-3826-4f05-a26e-fd79b9f80af5



