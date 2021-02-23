BlackLine Announces Date for Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 beginning at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET.



Please register in advance to attend the virtual event by clicking here. The event will be live streamed and a replay will be available at https://investors.blackline.com/ for 12 months. For additional information on the event please contact BlackLine investor relations at investors@blackline.com.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,400 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com

