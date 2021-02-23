Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,023 in the last 365 days.

Tactical Rabbit Uncovers Covert Economic Espionage In Soon To Be Released Report

Economic Espionage causes loss of revenue and jobs

WEST CHESTER, PA, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical Rabbit, a leading Private Intelligence Agency, has completed and will soon release a commissioned report on a Chinese technology company that, under the cover of marketing and selling an imitation product copied from a legitimate U.S. product, is believed to be carrying out covert espionage to illegally obtain US technologies, intellectual property and trademarked data to advance the economic and military interests of China. “It is a form of economic warfare,” said Everett Stern, the CEO and Intelligence Director of Tactical Rabbit, “and it is costing the U.S. between 200 to 500 billion dollars a year, not to mention the loss of American jobs.” Stern rose to prominence as the whistleblower for HSBC Bank money laundering scandal in 2010.
The report found multiple links to the Chinese government including, the Harbin Institute of Technology, that was officially sanctioned in June 2020 by the U.S. Department of Commerce under the Export Administration Regulation as a “significant risk of being involved in activities contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the US.” “This represents a real and present danger to the economic well-being of US companies, that spend large sums developing innovations and new technologies. The FBI alone has over a thousand investigations focused on the Chinese theft of U.S. technology.” said Stern.
A copy of the report has been forwarded to US Government Agencies.
Contact Everett Stern:
stern@tacticalrabbit.com
(484) 359-7315

Everett Stern
Tactical Rabbit
+1 484-359-7315
Stern@tacticalrabbit.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Tactical Rabbit Uncovers Covert Economic Espionage In Soon To Be Released Report

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.