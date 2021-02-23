Tactical Rabbit Uncovers Covert Economic Espionage In Soon To Be Released Report
Economic Espionage causes loss of revenue and jobsWEST CHESTER, PA, USA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical Rabbit, a leading Private Intelligence Agency, has completed and will soon release a commissioned report on a Chinese technology company that, under the cover of marketing and selling an imitation product copied from a legitimate U.S. product, is believed to be carrying out covert espionage to illegally obtain US technologies, intellectual property and trademarked data to advance the economic and military interests of China. “It is a form of economic warfare,” said Everett Stern, the CEO and Intelligence Director of Tactical Rabbit, “and it is costing the U.S. between 200 to 500 billion dollars a year, not to mention the loss of American jobs.” Stern rose to prominence as the whistleblower for HSBC Bank money laundering scandal in 2010.
The report found multiple links to the Chinese government including, the Harbin Institute of Technology, that was officially sanctioned in June 2020 by the U.S. Department of Commerce under the Export Administration Regulation as a “significant risk of being involved in activities contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the US.” “This represents a real and present danger to the economic well-being of US companies, that spend large sums developing innovations and new technologies. The FBI alone has over a thousand investigations focused on the Chinese theft of U.S. technology.” said Stern.
A copy of the report has been forwarded to US Government Agencies.
