Snowmobile Crash in Campton

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 February 22, 2021

Campton, NH – At approximately 1:00 p.m. on February 20, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a snowmobile crash that occurred near the intersections of snowmobile Primary Trails 152 and 155 in the Town of Campton. First responders from Campton–Thornton Fire Rescue and Campton Police Department arrived on scene and provided initial treatment to the injured rider before transporting him to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.

David Carpenter, 31, of Woburn, MA, was riding with friends when he struck a post and suffered a severe leg injury. A Conservation Officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department arrived at Speare Memorial Hospital to interview the operator, and the Campton Police Department documented the crash scene. They learned that it was Carpenter’s first time riding a snowmobile and that his inexperience was the major contributing factor to the crash. He was wearing a helmet at the time. Carpenter was transported to Concord Hospital for further treatment.

No further details are available this time.

