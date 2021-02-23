Adnami partners with Omnicom Media Group in Sweden to help it deliver high-impact advertising programmatically
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adnami, which specialises in programmatic, high-impact advertising solutions, has announced a partnership with Omnicom Media Group in Sweden, with the leading global media network opting to work with the Danish tech company in order to optimise the delivery of high impact advertising for its wide range of clients.
Adnami facilitates opportunities to stand out in digital display buying, with its standardised solutions and programmatic capabilities also driving efficiencies in media buys.
“Adnami is honoured to be working alongside OMG to support it with programmatic, high impact formats. We are incredibly excited to get started with the talented people at OMG Sweden and to assist the agencies OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science throughout 2021," says Adnami’s Jonas Jonsborg.
Carl Laséen at OMG adds: “Transparency and control is core to OMG, and by partnering with Adnami we are obtaining full control and flexibility over our high impact media buys. As a leading global media network, Omnicom Media Group (OMG) sets itself apart with an agile, client-first approach that helps businesses thrive today and into the future, delivering unprecedented levels of innovation for our clients.”
Adnami’s solution makes it easier and more cost effective for media companies and advertisers to transact high impact ads at scale through programmatic platforms. Launched in 2017, and with offices in Copenhagen and Stockholm, Adnami recently expanded into London, and this growth will be followed by other European markets in 2021, following a recent seven-figure sum of investment.
"The team at Adnami is looking forward to working together with the team at OMG to make high impact formats accessible within the programmatic environment in Sweden" adds Simon Kvist Gaulshøj, CEO of Adnami. “As agencies and advertisers move towards more consolidated buying programmatically, we can help by offering our impactful formats agnostically through buying platforms, enabling advertisers to focus their efforts on the critical factors of context, creativity and interactivity.”
Adnami’s team partners with a range of publishers, media companies, agencies and advertisers. As it launches in some of the biggest advertising markets in Europe, it will offer clients greater value, transparency and control of ad campaigns, and enable maximum creative effectiveness.
For more information: simon@adnami.io
About Adnami:
Adnami's high impact advertising platform delivers astonishing ad experiences for consumers and accelerated returns for publishers and brands. Its templated and platform-agnostic approach to high impact advertising provides a scalable and automated solution to run attention-grabbing and impactful advertising campaigns.
Julia Smith
