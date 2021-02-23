Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Players Are Increasingly Launching Innovative Products

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sodium-cocoyl-isethionate-global-market-report

The launch of innovative products consisting of sodium cocoyl isethionate is among major sodium cocoyl isethionate market trends gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the sodium cocoyl isethionate sector are focusing on developing innovative solutions for their products. For instance, in March 2020, Groupe GM, a Paris-based hospitality company, introduced a solid amenity bath line called Damana Earth & Sun made from a mixture of mild surfactants such as sodium cocoyl isethionate extracted from coconut oil, emulsifiers and emollients. These dermatological products are genuinely soap-free, allowing them suitable for sensitive and atopic skin.

The sodium cocoyl isethionate suppliers market covered in the report is segmented by type into powder, needles and flakes, granules, by product type into cleansing sodium cocoyl isethionate, hair conditioning sodium cocoyl isethionate, surfactant sodium cocoyl isethionate, others, and by application into skincare, hair care, baby care, oral care, and others.

The global sodium cocoyl isethionate market size is expected to grow from $145.60 million in 2020 to $155.36 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $199.91 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

As per TBRC’s sodium cocoyl isethionate industry analysis, the major players covered in the market are Akzo Nobel N.V, Innospec Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Taiwan NJC Corporation, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd, KIYU New Material Co. Ltd, Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Huanggang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Earth Science Beauty, L'Oreal.

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sodium cocoyl isethionate market overview, forecast sodium cocoyl isethionate market size and growth for the whole market, sodium cocoyl isethionate market segments, and geographies, sodium cocoyl isethionate market trends, sodium cocoyl isethionate market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3889&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soap-and-cleaning-compounds-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Face Creams Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/face-creams-global-market-report

Personal Care Services Market - By Type (Beauty Salons, Spas & Massage, Diet And Weight Reducing Centers, Other Personal Care Services), By End User Location (On Premise, Off Premise), By Age (Below 15, 15-40, 40-65, Above 65), By Gender (Female, Male), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-services-market

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293