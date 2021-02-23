Californian Free Spirits Drinks Company Hires Swedish Marketing Agency UP THERE, EVERYWHERE as Global Partner
The Free Spirits Drinks Company, Marin County CA, a leading brand of non-alcoholic spirits, has hired global, cloud-based creative agency, UP THERE, EVERYWHERE
''This category is born global and we needed a creative partner with a global presence in this global market. We found that with UP,””STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Free Spirits Drinks Company, a leading brand of non-alcoholic spirits, announced that it has hired the global, cloud-based creative agency, UP THERE, EVERYWHERE to help introduce the brand to more people in the US and around the world.
— Milan Martin
Introduced in late 2020, Free Spirits makes non-alcoholic expressions of some of the most loved spirits in the world and has been undergoing a process to select a creative agency with a global footprint and a non-traditional model to aid in its expansion.
“Cocktail culture has a long and storied history around the world. And alcohol has always been central to that story. Free Spirits is here to give people who love a great cocktail the ability to decide how much, if any alcohol goes into it without sacrificing taste or the experience of the cocktail,” commented Milan Martin, Founder & CEO of The Free Spirits Company.
“The trend is clear – people are around the world are drinking less alcohol but still love and demand all the wonderful emotions, taste and ceremony that comes with a great cocktail. This category is born global and we needed a creative partner with a global presence and the proven chops to introduce new technologies and new products to this global market. We found that with UP,” Martin went on to say.
Inspired by the world’s great spirits, including Bourbon, Gin, and Tequila, each one of the Free Spirits is crafted to be a complex, nuanced, non-alcoholic alternative to its boozy cousin. Not only are these spirit alternatives crafted to be bold, delicious and non-alcoholic, they are also each infused with B Vitamins and Amino Acids to help elevate the drinker’s mood, energy and experience.
Founder and CEO of UP THERE, EVERYWHERE, Julian Stubbs added, “our clients have come to expect so much more from UP than from a traditional agency. The opportunity to put our people and our model to work to help Free Spirits become the most loved brand in the category is one we’re thrilled to have.”
Located on the Pacific Ocean, among the giant redwoods in Marin County, CA, The Free Spirits Company is not a teetotalling full-time sobriety advocate. “We are cocktail people who enjoy something complex and delicious, but who don’t always want the effects that come with alcohol,” adds Martin. The Free Spirits Company believes that having genuine interactions, exciting times and delicious drinks are not contingent on alcohol. The days without great non-alcoholic options are over, it is time to break free.
Free Spirits are available for purchase for at www.drinkfreespirits.com. Each crafted non-alcoholic bottle retails for $37.
