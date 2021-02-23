Why Tom Davis, “America’s Canine Educator” Won’t Let the Pandemic Keep Him from Saving Dogs Nationwide
Tom Davis, known as “America’s Canine Educator,” is on a mission to save the nation’s “problem” dogs and is willing to travel thousands of miles to do so.
I can’t not help dog owners and dogs in need, I’m so passionate about helping people, I hardly sleep.”CLIFTON PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no arguing how the coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down. From complete shut downs, to jobs, businesses, and lives lost, the last year has been tough. And for shelter dogs? It has been devastating. Due to a diminishment in resources coupled with increased demand for space for orphaned and abandoned animals, keeping dogs from euthanization is more challenging than ever. Dogs with preexisting conditions and behavioral issues are especially vulnerable.
Hailing from a small town in Upstate New York, Davis has loved playing with dogs since he was three years old. His love and gift of communication with animals evolved from there.Today, he owns and operates Upstate Canine Academy, out of New York with a team of ten professionals.
“I help dog owners all over the world understand their dog to the core. My passion for empowering dog owners is as real as it gets. I started my company living out of a tent in a friend's yard to travel the world catering to dog owners wanting to unlock their relationship.”
Davis’s support also extends to shelters and new dog parents struggling with hard-to-train dogs, an issue on the rise during COVID-19.
“I recently flew out to FL to work with a dog named Darwin who was rescued from a kill shelter in LA. He had 24 hours before we were to be put down and he was saved. His owners had great intentions of saving this dog but they didn’t have the know how or skills to handle this dog.I gave them the skills and confidence to make sure Darwin doesn’t end up back in the shelter and they are on the road to success.”
For many business owners, travel is out of the question—but for Davis, it is the only option. Particularly when dogs’ lives are at stake.
“I can’t not help dog owners and dogs in need, I’m so passionate about helping people, I hardly sleep. I specialize in creating a better relationship with dog owners by explaining to them a view they can’t even see, the dogs’ POV,” commented Davis.
As more people adopt dogs with behavioral issues, the need for a “dog whisperer” of sorts will be greater than ever.
“My trademarked brand and philosophy No Bad Dogs. is what keeps the momentum moving forward.”
It’s this type of passion that keeps dogs—and people—thriving during tough times.
To learn more about Tom Davis, “America’s Canine Educator” visit his website here.
About Tom Davis: Tom Davis, founded the Upstate Canine Academy, located in Clifton Park, New York. He is America’s Canine Educator. Tom has traveled the world, assisting dog owners with achieving their full potential. Clientele includes musicians, actors, politicians, and pro-athletes. People simply need to be educated about their dogs, change negative behaviors, and have a more in-depth understanding. Tom provides them with these lessons and instructions. With Tom, there are “no bad dogs.”
