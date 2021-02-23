PONEV Changes Landscape of Sanitization Industry with the Sani-Fogger

The Sani-Fogger can disinfect large venues with heavy human traffic, including airports, hospitals, schools, government facilities, and more.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- PONEV is pleased to announce the addition of Omnisense Systems Sentry MK4 to their product offering, which is a Mass Fever Screening System now available for purchase. The Sentry MK4 scans, detects, and tracks febrile persons with elevated skin temperature, making it the ultimate resource for businesses to keep their staff and patrons safe. Financing is also available.PONEV is a disinfecting and sanitization equipment and supplies distribution company that offers technology, equipment, and supplies for environmental cleaning and infection prevention. The company aims to offer products for purchase that can support fighting the spread of Coronavirus and other life-threatening viruses, mold, bacteria, spores, and fungi through innovative products developed by leading disaster clean up and decontamination experts.In the company’s most recent news, PONEV began offering a game-changing tool in the sanitization market – the Sani-Fogger . The Sani-Fogger is an electrostatic ULV fogger that treats over 10,000 sq. ft. in less than 10 minutes. The product can reach up to 5o-foot distances and can be utilized both indoors and outdoors to take on any large project. PONEV also offers Citra-Cide, a disinfection solution that is non-toxic, non-irritant, and non-corrosive, making it ideal for any office space, warehouse, commercial or residential property, HVAC, ductwork, and more. The Sani-Fogger was invented and developed by Kevin Wang, one of the worlds leading disaster clean-up experts.“Many germs and viruses can be found in different public places, and at work,” says co-founder of PONEV, Jack Ponomarenko. “As such, surfaces should be cleaned thoroughly, including high-touch items like phones, computers, and door handles. This can be a tedious job, but with the Sani-Fogger, users can disinfect and sanitize large spaces and their contents with just a push of the button – and with minimal training. It is truly a game-changer for the sanitization industry and is ideal for businesses who wish to quickly disinfect their spaces, or for entrepreneurs who wish to start their own disinfection and sanitization businesses in their local communities.”For more information about PONEV or its products, please visit www.ponev.com About PONEVPONEV is a disinfecting and sanitization equipment and supplies distribution company that works with disaster clean-up experts which have aided in many world disasters, including Exxon Valdez Spill, September 11th Attacks, Anthrax on the Senate, Hurricane Katrina, BP Oil Spill, Fukushima Plant Meltdown, and others.