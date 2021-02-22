Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,111 in the last 365 days.

Clover Health to Host Clover Assistant Product and Technology Showcase on March 2, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), an innovative technology company improving health outcomes for America's seniors, today announced that Clover Health’s President & CTO, Andrew Toy, will be joined by its clinician team for the first edition of “Clover Assistant Online,” Clover’s product and technology showcase of its platform, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. At that time, Andrew Toy and the clinician team will host an educational session highlighting key features, physician feedback, and upcoming features of the Clover Assistant platform.

Clover Assistant Online: A Clover Assistant Product and Technology Showcase        

  • What: Clover Assistant Showcase
  • When: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT
  • Webcast Details: A pre-recorded and archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/

About Clover Health
Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of improving every life. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville and Hong Kong.

Investor Relations Contact:
Andy Robinson
investors@cloverhealth.com

Press Contact:
Andrew Still-Baxter
press@cloverhealth.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Clover Health to Host Clover Assistant Product and Technology Showcase on March 2, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.