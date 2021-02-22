Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Total contract drilling revenues were $690 million (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $747 million), compared with $773 million in the third quarter of 2020 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $830 million);

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $37 million, $0.06 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to controlling interest of $359 million, $0.51 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020;

Adjusted net loss was $209 million, $0.34 per diluted share, excluding $172 million of net favorable items. This compares with adjusted net loss of $69 million, $0.11 per diluted share, in the previous quarter;

Adjusted EBITDA was $210 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $338 million in the prior quarter; and

Contract backlog was $7.8 billion as of the February 2021 Fleet Status Report.



/EIN News/ -- STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $37 million, $0.06 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth quarter 2020 results included net favorable items of $172 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, as follows:

$137 million, $0.22 per diluted share, gain on retirement of debt; and

$37 million, $0.06 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items, partially offset by:

$2 million of other net unfavorable items.



After consideration of these net favorable items, fourth quarter 2020 adjusted net loss was $209 million, $0.34 per diluted share.

Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2020, decreased sequentially by $83 million to $690 million, primarily due to reduced activities for two rigs that were idle, one rig that demobilized from Canada to Norway and two rigs undertaking out-of-service maintenance in Brazil.

A non-cash revenue reduction of $57 million was recognized in both the fourth and third quarters as a result of contract intangible amortization associated with the Songa and Ocean Rig acquisitions.

Operating and maintenance expense was $465 million, compared with $470 million in the prior quarter. The sequential decrease was primarily the result of decreased activity partially offset by higher in-service maintenance costs, out-of-service costs for the two rigs in Brazil, and a $20 million increase in our allowance for excess materials and supplies.

General and administrative expense was $50 million, up from $45 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to legal, professional and advisory fees.

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $117 million, reduced from $145 million, primarily as a result of our debt exchanges in the third quarter and debt repurchases in the fourth quarter. Interest income was $2 million, compared with $6 million in the previous quarter.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was (147.9)%, down from (7.0)% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to benefits derived from the CARES Act and favorable changes in tax rates for various jurisdictions, partially offset by lower earnings before taxes due to a gain on debt restructuring booked in the prior quarter. The Effective Tax Rate excluding discrete items was (39.9)% compared to (45.6)% in previous quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $278 million, compared to $81 million in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter cash provided by operating activities increased primarily due to collections of certain receivables and decreased income tax payments, payments to suppliers and interest payments.

Fourth quarter 2020 capital expenditures of $47 million were primarily related to our newbuild drillships under construction coupled with capital upgrades for certain rigs in our fleet. This compares with $65 million in the previous quarter.

“I would like to recognize and thank the entire Transocean team for once again producing solid operating and financial results in the fourth quarter,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Thigpen. “In the face of unprecedented challenges, we generated revenue efficiency of 97%, clearly demonstrating our commitment to delivering reliable and efficient operations for our customers, while keeping personnel on our rigs healthy and safe.”

Thigpen added: “As a direct result of our strong performance in 2020, we generated over $1 billion in EBITDA, which, when combined with the multiple financing transactions consummated throughout the year, further bolstered our liquidity position. This liquidity, coupled with our industry-leading $7.8 billion backlog, provides us the financial stability to continue to invest in our people, the maintenance of our assets, and the development and deployment of new technologies that will further differentiate us in the eyes of our customers and shareholders.”

“Looking forward, we are mindful of the various challenges facing us; however, we believe that improving longer-term market fundamentals, and the increasing list of opportunities on the horizon bode well for an improvement in contracting activity later this year and into next.”

Full Year 2020

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net loss attributable to controlling interest totaled $567 million, or $0.92 per diluted share. Full year results included $101 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, net unfavorable items listed as follows:

$597 million, $0.97 per diluted share, loss on impairment of assets,

$62 million, $0.10 per diluted share, loss on impairment of investments in unconsolidated affiliates,

$61 million, $0.10 per diluted share, loss on disposal of assets; and

$5 million, $0.01 per diluted share, in restructuring costs, including severance.

These unfavorable items were partially offset by:

$533 million, $0.87 per diluted share, gain on restructuring and retirement of debt; and

$91 million, $0.15 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items.

After consideration of these net unfavorable items, adjusted net loss for 2020 was $466 million, $0.76 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Conference Call Information

Transocean will conduct a teleconference starting at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, to discuss the results. To participate, dial +1 323-794-2588 and refer to conference code 3168985 approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference will be simulcast in a listen-only mode at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, News, and Webcasts. Supplemental materials that may be referenced during the teleconference will be available at: www.deepwater.com, by selecting Investors, Financial Reports.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 12 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. CET, on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The replay, which will be archived for approximately 30 days, can be accessed at +1 719-457-0820, passcode 3168985 and pin 2562. The replay will also be available on the company’s website.

Notes

(1) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.” (2) Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense divided by income before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Years ended December 31,

2020

2019

2018

Contract drilling revenues $ 3,152 $ 3,088 $ 3,018 Costs and expenses Operating and maintenance 2,000 2,140 1,799 Depreciation and amortization 781 855 818 General and administrative 183 193 188 2,964 3,188 2,805 Loss on impairment (597 ) (609 ) (1,464 ) Loss on disposal of assets, net (84 ) (12 ) — Operating loss (493 ) (721 ) (1,251 ) Other income (expense), net Interest income 21 43 53 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (575 ) (660 ) (620 ) Gain (loss) on restructuring and retirement of debt 533 (41 ) (3 ) Other, net (27 ) 181 46 (48 ) (477 ) (524 ) Loss before income tax expense (541 ) (1,198 ) (1,775 ) Income tax expense 27 59 228 Net loss (568 ) (1,257 ) (2,003 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1 ) (2 ) (7 ) Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (567 ) $ (1,255 ) $ (1,996 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.92 ) $ (2.05 ) $ (4.27 ) Weighted average shares, basic and diluted 615 612 468





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,154 $ 1,790 Accounts receivable, net 583 654 Materials and supplies, net 434 479 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 406 558 Other current assets 163 159 Total current assets 2,740 3,640 Property and equipment 23,040 24,281 Less accumulated depreciation (5,373 ) (5,434 ) Property and equipment, net 17,667 18,847 Contract intangible assets 393 608 Deferred income taxes, net 9 20 Other assets 995 990 Total assets $ 21,804 $ 24,105 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 194 $ 311 Accrued income taxes 28 64 Debt due within one year 505 568 Other current liabilities 659 781 Total current liabilities 1,386 1,724 Long-term debt 7,302 8,693 Deferred income taxes, net 315 266 Other long-term liabilities 1,366 1,555 Total long-term liabilities 8,983 10,514 Commitments and contingencies Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 824,650,660 authorized, 142,363,647 conditionally authorized, 639,676,165 issued and 615,140,276 outstanding at December 31, 2020, and 639,674,422 authorized, 142,365,398 conditionally authorized, 617,970,525 issued and 611,871,374 outstanding at December 31, 2019 60 59 Additional paid-in capital 13,501 13,424 Accumulated deficit (1,866 ) (1,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (263 ) (324 ) Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity 11,432 11,862 Noncontrolling interest 3 5 Total equity 11,435 11,867 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,804 $ 24,105





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (568 ) $ (1,257 ) $ (2,003 ) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Contract intangible asset amortization 215 187 112 Depreciation and amortization 781 855 818 Share-based compensation expense 31 37 45 Loss on impairment 597 609 1,464 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 62 — — Loss on disposal of assets, net 84 12 — (Gain) loss on restructuring and retirement of debt (533 ) 41 3 Gain on termination of construction contracts — (132 ) — Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 60 248 (16 ) Other, net 83 41 6 Changes in deferred revenues, net (73 ) 43 (139 ) Changes in deferred costs, net 12 (33 ) 34 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (353 ) (311 ) 234 Net cash provided by operating activities 398 340 558 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (265 ) (387 ) (184 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 24 70 43 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (19 ) (77 ) (107 ) Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired — — (883 ) Proceeds from maturities of unrestricted and restricted investments 5 123 507 Deposits to unrestricted investments — — (173 ) Other, net (2 ) 3 — Net cash used in investing activities (257 ) (268 ) (797 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discounts and issue costs 743 1,056 2,054 Repayments of debt (1,637 ) (1,325 ) (2,105 ) Proceeds from investments restricted for financing activities — — 26 Payments to terminate derivative instruments — — (92 ) Other, net (36 ) (43 ) (30 ) Net cash used in financing activities (930 ) (312 ) (147 ) Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (789 ) (240 ) (386 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,349 2,589 2,975 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,560 $ 2,349 $ 2,589





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Contract Drilling Revenues (in millions) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Contract drilling revenues Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 440 $ 490 $ 502 $ 2,094 $ 1,957 Harsh environment floaters 250 283 278 1,046 1,069 Deepwater floaters — — — — 7 Midwater floaters — — 12 12 55 Total contract drilling revenues $ 690 $ 773 $ 792 $ 3,152 $ 3,088





Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Average Daily Revenue (1) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 342,100 $ 329,300 $ 336,800 $ 324,500 $ 337,900 Harsh environment floaters 357,500 372,500 307,700 339,600 298,500 Midwater floaters — — 119,400 111,400 118,400 Total drilling fleet $ 347,500 343,500 $ 317,700 $ 327,500 $ 313,400





Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Utilization (2) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Ultra-deepwater floaters 52 % 60 % 56 % 59 % 51 % Harsh environment floaters 74 % 75 % 76 % 73 % 78 % Midwater floaters — % — % 33 % 37 % 37 % Total drilling fleet 58 % 65 % 61 % 62 % 58 %





Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Revenue Efficiency (3) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Ultra-deepwater floaters 97 % 97 % 98 % 97 % 99 % Harsh environment floaters 98 % 96 % 94 % 95 % 95 % Midwater floaters — % — % 91 % 86 % 99 % Total drilling fleet 97 % 97 % 96 % 96 % 97 % (1) Average daily revenue is defined as contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations, reimbursements and contract intangible amortization, earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a calendar day during which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after commencement of operations. (2) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. (3) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues, excluding revenues for contract terminations and reimbursements, the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions.

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (In millions, except per share data) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/20 12/31/20 09/30/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 Adjusted Net Loss Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (567 ) $ (37 ) $ (530 ) $ 359 $ (889 ) $ (497 ) $ (392 ) Restructuring costs 5 (1 ) 6 5 1 1 — Loss on impairment of assets 597 — 597 — 597 430 167 Loss on disposal of assets, net 61 — 61 61 — — — Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 62 3 59 — 59 59 — (Gain) loss on restructuring and retirement of debt (533 ) (137 ) (396 ) (449 ) 53 (4 ) 57 Discrete tax items (91 ) (37 ) (54 ) (45 ) (9 ) 10 (19 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (466 ) $ (209 ) $ (257 ) $ (69 ) $ (188 ) $ (1 ) $ (187 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ (0.92 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.86 ) $ 0.51 $ (1.45 ) $ (0.81 ) $ (0.64 ) Restructuring costs 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 — — — Loss on impairment of assets 0.97 — 0.97 — 0.97 0.70 0.28 Loss on disposal of assets, net 0.10 — 0.10 0.09 — — — Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 0.10 — 0.10 — 0.10 0.10 — (Gain) loss on restructuring and retirement of debt (0.87 ) (0.22 ) (0.65 ) (0.65 ) 0.09 (0.01 ) 0.09 Discrete tax items (0.15 ) (0.06 ) (0.09 ) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.03 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (0.76 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.31 ) $ — $ (0.30 )





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/19 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Adjusted Net Loss Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (1,255 ) $ (51 ) $ (1,204 ) $ (825 ) $ (379 ) $ (208 ) $ (171 ) Restructuring costs 6 5 1 — 1 1 — Gain on bargain purchase (11 ) — (11 ) — (11 ) (9 ) (2 ) Loss on impairment of assets 609 25 584 583 1 1 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 5 (2 ) 7 6 1 2 (1 ) Gain on terminated construction contracts (132 ) (132 ) — — — — — Loss on retirement of debt 41 2 39 12 27 9 18 Discrete tax items and other, net (150 ) (110 ) (40 ) (10 ) (30 ) (5 ) (25 ) Net loss, as adjusted $ (887 ) $ (263 ) $ (624 ) $ (234 ) $ (390 ) $ (209 ) $ (181 ) Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (2.05 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (1.97 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.28 ) Restructuring costs 0.01 0.01 — — — — — Gain on bargain purchase (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) — Loss on impairment of assets 0.99 0.04 0.97 0.96 — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 — — — Gain on terminated construction contracts (0.22 ) (0.22 ) — — — — — Loss on retirement of debt 0.07 — 0.06 0.02 0.05 0.01 0.03 Discrete tax items and other, net (0.24 ) (0.18 ) (0.07 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) — (0.05 ) Diluted loss per share, as adjusted $ (1.45 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.30 )





TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

ADJUSTED CONTRACT DRILLING REVENUES EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS (In millions, except percentages) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/20 12/31/20 09/30/20 09/30/20 06/30/20 06/30/20 03/31/20 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,152 $ 690 $ 2,462 $ 773 $ 1,689 $ 930 $ 759 Contract intangible amortization 215 57 158 57 101 53 48 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 3,367 $ 747 $ 2,620 $ 830 $ 1,790 $ 983 $ 807 Net income (loss) $ (568 ) $ (39 ) $ (529 ) $ 359 $ (888 ) $ (497 ) $ (391 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 554 115 439 139 300 149 151 Income tax expense (benefit) 27 23 4 (24 ) 28 32 (4 ) Depreciation and amortization 781 189 592 190 402 196 206 Contract intangible amortization 215 57 158 57 101 53 48 EBITDA 1,009 345 664 721 (57 ) (67 ) 10 Restructuring costs 5 (1 ) 6 5 1 1 — Loss on impairment of assets 597 — 597 — 597 429 168 Loss on disposal of assets, net 61 — 61 61 — — — (Gain) loss on restructuring and retirement of debt (533 ) (137 ) (396 ) (449 ) 53 (4 ) 57 Loss on impairment of investment in unconsolidated affiliates 62 3 59 — 59 59 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,201 $ 210 $ 991 $ 338 $ 653 $ 418 $ 235 EBITDA margin 30 % 46 % 25 % 87 % (3 ) % (7 ) % 1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36 % 28 % 38 % 41 % 36 % 43 % 29 %





YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/19 12/31/19 09/30/19 09/30/19 06/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,088 $ 792 $ 2,296 $ 784 $ 1,512 $ 758 $ 754 Contract intangible amortization 187 47 140 48 92 47 45 Adjusted Contract Drilling Revenues $ 3,275 $ 839 $ 2,436 $ 832 $ 1,604 $ 805 $ 799 Net loss $ (1,257 ) $ (55 ) $ (1,202 ) $ (825 ) $ (377 ) $ (206 ) $ (171 ) Interest expense, net of interest income 617 150 467 155 312 156 156 Income tax expense (benefit) 59 (24 ) 83 54 29 37 (8 ) Depreciation and amortization 855 207 648 212 436 219 217 Contract intangible amortization 187 47 140 48 92 47 45 EBITDA 461 325 136 (356 ) 492 253 239 Restructuring costs 6 5 1 — 1 1 — Loss on impairment of assets 609 25 584 583 1 1 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 5 (2 ) 7 6 1 2 (1 ) Gain on bargain purchase (11 ) — (11 ) — (11 ) (9 ) (2 ) Loss on retirement of debt 41 2 39 12 27 9 18 Gain on termination of construction contracts (132 ) (132 ) — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 979 $ 223 $ 756 $ 245 $ 511 $ 257 $ 254 EBITDA margin 14 % 39 % 6 % (43 ) % 31 % 31 % 30 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 30 % 27 % 31 % 29 % 32 % 32 % 32 %



